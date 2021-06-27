Press Release

June 27, 2021 Gatchalian: Satellite-based technologies bill to intensify digital education Maximizing the use of satellite technology to widen internet access nationwide will be a boost to the rollout of digital technology in public schools, Senator Win Gatchalian said. Senate Bill No. 2250 or the "Satellite-Based Technologies for Internet Connectivity Act of 2021" aims to expand access to satellite-based technologies as an alternative connectivity solution to ensure universal access to the internet. "Habang hindi pa nakakabalik ang mga mag-aaral sa eskwelahan, mas maiging ngayon pa lang ay nilalatag na natin ang mga paghahanda para sa itinataguyod nating digital education sa bansa," said Gatchalian. Under the proposed measure, government organizations, public and non-profit private institutions, and volunteer organizations engaged in education, health, finance, agriculture, environmental management, climate change management, disaster preparedness and crisis response will be allowed to own and operate satellite-based technology to aid and augment their activities. To provide internet services through satellite-based technologies, especially in areas where it is expensive to roll out wired or mobile wireless networks, a satellite is used to get internet signal from the internet service provider (ISP) to the user. The ISP sends a wireless internet signal to a satellite in space, while the satellite dish is connected to the modem of the user, which then connects the user to the internet. The proposed measure complements the Public Education Network (PEN) which the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) aim to put up, Gatchalian explained. This initiative aims to fast track the installation of digital connectivity in public schools and DepEd offices. Under the PEN, the DICT will augment future satellite capacity of the DepEd for students from Last Mile Schools to access digital education. The use of public schools as common tower sites is also part of the two agencies' agreement. According to the 2019 National ICT Household Survey, 82.3 percent of households do not have access to the internet. A paper from The Asia Foundation also pointed out that 74 percent of public schools remain unconnected to the internet. "Sa isinusulong nating pagpapalawig sa paggamit ng satellite-based technologies, bawat paaralan at bawat tahanan ay maaari na nating maabot," said the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture. # # # Gatchalian: Satellite-based technologies para sa mas maayos na internet makatutulong sa digital education Mas mabilis na pagpapalawig ng digital technology sa mga pampublikong mga paaralan. Ito ang isa sa mga benepisyong tinukoy ni Senador Win Gatchalian sa paggamit ng satellite-based technologies sa pagpapalawak ng internet access sa bansa. Layon ng inihain ni Gatchalian na Senate Bill No. 2250 o "Satellite-Based Technologies for Internet Connectivity Act of 2021"na palawakin ang access sa satellite-based technologies bilang isa sa mga paraan upang maging konektado ang buong bansa sa internet. "Habang hindi pa nakakabalik ang mga mag-aaral sa eskwelahan, mas maiging ngayon pa lang ay nilalatag na natin ang mga paghahanda para sa itinataguyod nating digital education sa buong bansa," ani Gatchalian. Sa ilalim ng naturang panukala, papayagan nang magkaroon at magpatakbo ng satellite-based technology para sa kanilang mga gawain ang mga ahensya ng pamahalaan, mga pampubliko at pribadong non-profit institutions, at mga volunteer organizations na nakatutok sa mga usaping pang-edukasyon, kalusugan, pinansya, agrikultura, pangangalaga sa kalikasan, pagtugon sa climate change, kahandaan sa mga sakuna, at pagresponde sa mga krisis. Upang makapaghatid ng internet gamit ang satellite-based technologies, lalo na sa mga lugar kung saan magiging magastos ang paglalatag ng wired o mobile wireless networks, ginagamit ang satellite upang makakuha ng internet signal mula sa internet service provider (ISP) papunta sa user. Nagpapadala ng wireless internet signal ang ISP sa isang satellite sa kalawakan, habang ang satellite dish ay konektado naman sa modem ng user upang makagamit ito ng internet. Paliwanag ni Gatchalian, makatutulong ang panukalang batas sa itatayong Public Education Network (PEN) ng Department of Education) at ng Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT). Layon ng naturang proyektong pabilisin ang paglalagay ng digital technology sa mga pampublikong paaralan at mga tanggapan ng DepEd. Sa ilalim ng PEN, tutulungan ng DICT ang DepEd na palawakin ang satellite capacity nito upang mas maraming mga mag-aaral sa Last Mile Schools ang makalahok sa digital education. Kasama rin sa kasunduan ng dalawang ahensya ang pagpapatayo ng mga common towers sa mga pampublikong paaralan. Ayon sa 2019 National ICT Household Survey, mahigit walumpung (82.3) porsyento ng mga sambahayan ang hindi konektado sa internet. Ayon naman sa isang pag-aaral mula sa The Asia Foundation, nananatiling hindi konektado sa internet ang mahigit pitumpung (74) porsyento ng mga pampublikong paaralan. "Sa isinusulong nating pagpapalawig sa paggamit ng satellite-based technologies, bawat paaralan at bawat tahanan ay maaari na nating maabot," ayon sa Chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture. # # #