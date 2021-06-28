Press Release

June 28, 2021 Villar leads inauguration of modular hospital and groundbreaking of LPGH & STC Extension Senator Cynthia A. Villar led on Monday the inauguration of a modular hospital and the groundbreaking for additional twelve (12) storeys of Las Piñas General Hospital and Satellite Trauma Center (LPGH-STC) to boost the city's health facility and expand capacity of its health care system amid the pandemic. The modular hospital, undertaken by Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Mark A. Villar, is across LPGH & STC at Perpetual Village, Diego Cera Ave, Pulanglupa I. Complete with ventilation systems, oxygen lines, and air condition units, the modular hospital can accommodate 36 Covid-19 patients. Senator Villar noted that the facility would be a big help as the government continues to battle Covid-19. This facility, she said, would decongest LPGHSTC as it will cater and take care of patients afflicted with mild and moderate Covid-19 cases. Because of this, she said doctors, nurses and other health personnel at the city-run hospital can focus on patients with severe and critical Covid-19 cases and those with other ailments. The DPWH has been building modular hospitals to further augment the country's healthcare facilities and to ensure unhampered care for coronavirus patients due to lack of facilities. On the construction of additional storeys at the LPGH & STC, Sen. Villar said this is in line with the law signed by President Rodrigo Duterte upgrading its bed capacity. Under Republic Act No. 11497, LPGH & STC has been authorized to boost capacity from 200 to 500 beds. The lady senator is earmarking P644 million for the expansion of the said hospital which was established in 1977 initially as an outpatient clinic. She cited the urgent need to expand and upgrade public hospitals and health facilities in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic "We are in the middle of a health care crisis. The Covid-19 pandemic, according to global health experts themselves, is here to stay. But as it stands now, existing hospital facilities are not enough to meet the requirements. So, I believe increasing the bed capacity of government hospitals will be a big help to the people," said Villar. "Once the expansion of LPGH & STC is completed, the facilities for Covid-19 and non-Covid patients can be separated to avoid the spread of the virus. That would also ensure regular health care services are not disrupted," also said Villar. LPGH & STC is a DOH-operated hospital that serves the National Capital Region (NCR) and neighboring provinces. Even when she was still the representative of her home city of Las Piñas, Villar prioritized the modernization of the then Las Piñas District Hospital. She authored Republic Act 9240 in 2004 that converted it into LPGH & STC and increased the bed capacity of the hospital from 50 to 200 beds.