Dispatch from Crame No. 1,084:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima recognizing the invention and special talents of students from Camarines Sur Polytechnic College

Filipino youth's creativity and innovativeness are again in full display as shown by the students of Camarines Sur Polytechnic Colleges who invented gloves that can convert Filipino Sign Language into speech. I am impressed with how they put to use their talents in technology and programming to help one of our society's vulnerable groups.

I am mightily proud of their remarkable strides in technology not only as their fellow Bicolano, but also as a believer in the talents of our youth, and as an advocate of the importance of raising a generation of socially aware Filipino students.

The test of any technological creation is always its usefulness and how it raises awareness about the need of a particular group and actually exerts efforts in addressing that need.

Sa tamang gabay at suporta, sa paglalaan ng sapat na pondo sa edukasyon, at PAGKILALA sa talento ng ating mga kabataan, mahihimok natin silang patuloy na magpakita at maglinang ng kanilang talino at talento sa pag-unlad ng bansa at lalong ikabubuti ng kapwa.

Dios Mabalos sa tinaong inspirasyon kan mga matitibay asin madudunong na estudyante kan Camarines Sur Polytechnic Colleges. Mabuhay kamo! (Maraming salamat sa inspirasyon mga magagaling at matatalinong mag-aaral ng Camarines Sur Polytechnic Colleges. Mabuhay kayo!)

(Access the handwritten version, here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatchno1084)