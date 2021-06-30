Press Release

June 30, 2021 Bong Go reiterates: "Count me out of 2022 election talks"; says PRRD determined to fight corruption Senator Christopher "Bong" Go repeated his previous appeal to be counted out for a higher position in the upcoming national elections in 2022, but thanked all those who have expressed their support for him. "Nagbigay na po ako ng statement ukol dito, I have reiterated many times, sabi ko, please count me out, please count me out muna. Kung maaari, ako na lang po 'yung pinakahuli sa listahan ninyo," said Go during his visit to fire victims in Quezon City on Tuesday, June 29. The Senator said that he is currently focusing on helping the country cope and beat the COVID-19 pandemic. "Gusto ko munang unahin itong krisis na ito na malampasan natin... let me repeat. I am not interested. 'Yan rin po ang sinabi ko kanila Sec. Cusi at sa mga kasamahan ko sa partido. Ayaw ko munang pag-usapan ang pulitika," Go stressed. "Ang focus natin is paano po malampasan itong pandemyang ito. Bakuna muna bago ang pulitika. Baka wala na tayong pulitikang pag-uusapan kung hindi natin malampasan itong krisis na ito. Darating rin tayo diyan pagdating ng Oktubre. "Sa ngayon po ang focus ko muna, nakatutok po ako sa pagseserbisyo sa ating mga kapwa Pilipino na naghihirap po sa ngayon. Priority ko po ang pagseserbisyo sa ating kapwa Pilipino. 'Yun lang po ang focus ko ngayon, para malampasan muna natin itong pandemyang ito," he added. He, however, thanked everyone who has been urging him to seek a higher position. Go said that while he understands the challenges that go with the job, the Senator remained firm that he is not interested. "Salamat po sa lahat ng tiwala, let me repeat. I am not interested. Alam ko po gaano kahirap ang trabaho ng isang Pangulo. Nasa tabi po ako ni Pangulo halos araw-araw noon. Napakahirap po ng trabaho ng isang Pangulo. Lalung-lalo na po ngayon nasa gitna tayo ng pandemya," Go explained. "Pagod na pagod na po ako, pagod na pagod na po kami ni Pangulong Duterte. Ngunit kayo po ang nagbibigay lakas sa amin para makapagserbisyo pa po at malampasan muna natin itong krisis na ito," he added. Meanwhile, after claims of fellow Senator Manny Pacquiao that corruption exacerbated under the Duterte Administration, Go said that the President will continue to go after corrupt officials and is determined to stamp corruption out of the government. "Nakapagsalita naman po ang Pangulo at alam n'yo, kung (gaanong) galit po si Pangulong Duterte sa mga corrupt na opisyal. Ang gusto lang po mangyari ni Pangulong Duterte... ginagawa po ni Pangulong Duterte ang lahat ng kanyang makakaya para sugpuin po ang korapsyon," said Go. "Though hindi talaga totally pa rin po na-eliminate 'yung corruption, pero sinisikap po ng ating mahal na Pangulo na mawala ang corruption," he added. President Duterte challenged Pacquiao in his most recent Talk to the People address to name corrupt government institutions and personnel that the latter was pertaining to. This is to verify the senator's assertion that corruption is worsening despite the President's efforts to remove unscrupulous public officials and employees. "Kaya nagsalita lang po ang ating mahal na Pangulo na pangalanan po, in fairness, sa kanyang official family, sa kanyang administrasyon na hindi lang po maakusahan. Ang hinihingi lang naman po ni Pangulong Duterte ay katotohanan nga lang po. Magsabi kayo ng totoo, bukas naman po ang opisina ni Pangulong Duterte, alam n'yo naman po sinisibak n'ya talaga ang lahat ng corrupt sa gobyerno," explained Go. "Kahit na kasamahan niya noon pa, kahit na tumulong sa kanya noong kampanya, basta pumasok ka sa corruption, sibak ka talaga," he added. Go, then, mentioned that he knows Duterte very well and that he will never tolerate corruption under his watch. "Kilala ko po si Pangulong Duterte at seryoso po 'yung kanyang kampanya. Wala po siyang sinasanto. Kung may nakakalusot, tulungan n'yo po siya," said Go. "Kaya nga po pangalanan n'yo po kung sinuman po 'yong totoong mga magnanakaw sa gobyerno dahil galit po si Pangulong Duterte sa mga corrupt," he ended.