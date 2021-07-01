Press Release

July 1, 2021 Bong Go lauds recent approval of fund release for health workers' special risk allowance, reiterates appeal for gov't to provide frontliners what is due to them Senator Christopher "Bong" Go praised the recent approval of the release of P9.02 billion worth of funds for the COVID-19 special risk allowance (SRA) for frontline health workers, just days after the Department of Budget and Management received the budget request from the Department of Health on June 23. "Nitong mga nakaraang araw, nananawagan ako sa DBM at DOH na 'wag niyo na tagalan. Pinaghirapan namin 'yan sa Kongreso para maipasa namin 'to in record time. Nag-overtime kami para makapaglaan tayo ng pondo sa Bayanihan 1 at 2 ... Bilisan niyo na kasi marami ang nag-aantay sa mga benefits na iyan," Go said in an interview after extending aid to the fire victims in Barangay Project 6, Quezon City on Tuesday, June 29. "Apela ko sa DOH, 'wag niyong tagalan ito sa inyong mga lamesa at i-release niyo na (ang SRA) sa mga health workers. Nung nakaraang taon, mayro'ng pabagal-bagal diyan sa DOH at hindi ni-release in time ang assistance para sa mga namatayan. Nagsalita ako at suspendido sila ng amin na buwan kaya 'wag niyo patagalin sa opisina niyo ... ibigay niyo sa ating health workers what is due to them immediately," he continued. In a statement issued on Saturday, June 26, the DBM said all public and private health workers who are directly catering to or in contact with COVID-19 patients shall receive an SRA not exceeding P5,000 per month. The allowance will be pro-rated based on the number of days that the health workers physically reported for work in a month from December 20, 2020 to June 30, 2021, pursuant to Administrative Order No. 42 which was signed last June 1 by President Rodrigo Duterte. "With the funds now made available to the DOH, qualified public and private health workers can expect the payment of the SRA not later than June 30, 2021," stated the DBM. The DBM said that "it is committed to fulfilling its mandate of promoting the efficient and effective management of the national budget to support its budget priorities while also ensuring that the needs of the Filipino people are met, especially of healthcare workers in this time of pandemic." The budget was sourced from the funding prescribed under Republic Act No. 11494, otherwise known as the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act; which is set to expire on Wednesday, June 30, as prescribed by RA No. 11519. Administrative Order No. 42 amended AO 36 s. 2020, dated November 16, 2020, and directed all national government agencies, government-owned or -controlled corporations, and local government units to further grant an SRA not exceeding P5,000 per month to qualified health workers. The order also came after the Senator, who is also Chair of the Senate Committee on Health, proposed for government agencies, GOCCs and LGUs to be authorized to grant their health workers an SRA that is equivalent to a percentage of their basic monthly salary. Go would go on to co-author and co-sponsor RA No. 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act. He helped see the passage of RA No. 11494 as one of the Senate Bicameral Conferees on the measure. Both laws provide for the provision of the SRA. The SRA serves to recognize the heroic and invaluable contributions of the health workers and mitigate their physical discomfort, distress as well as perils associated with the performance of their tasks according to Go. Just last week, Go appealed to the concerned agencies to expedite the release of the funds and ensure that healthworkers are given the benefits due to them in accordance with the law. "Bilang Chair ng Senate Committee on Health, umaapela ako sa concerned agencies na siguraduhing walang pending pa na allowance at iba pang mga benepisyo para sa ating mga health workers. Huwag na dapat patagalin at ibigay na ang nararapat sa kanila," Go said earlier. Go emphasized that as a Senator, he will continue to monitor the proper implementation of laws and use of public funds especially amid the ongoing pandemic. "Pinaghirapan namin sa Kongreso na maipasa ang batas na ito kasama ang mga benepisyong dapat matanggap ng mga health workers. Walang katumbas ang sakripisyo nila at ang iba ay nagbubuwis pa ng buhay upang proteksyunan at makapagserbisyo sa kapwa. Bilang mambabatas, hindi po tayo papayag na may kapabayaang mangyayari lalo na pagdating sa dapat na maayos na pag-implementa ng mga batas," he said. "Nasa gitna pa tayo ng pandemya at hindi pwede ang papatay-patay sa gobyerno. Ni piso at ni isang minuto ay hindi dapat masayang dahil buhay ang kapalit nito. Magtulungan tayo at huwag patulugin ang trabaho. Walang tigil dapat ang serbisyo lalo na sa panahon ngayon na nangangailangan ang mga Pilipino," he reiterated. Also last December, Go issued a personal appeal to the DBM and DOH to hasten the release of the funds and delivery of their commitments amid reported delays on the release of the SRA and Active Hazard Pay benefits. "Gamitin po natin ang pondong mayro'n tayo para mabigyan ng proteksyon at alaga ang ating mga health workers, doctors, nurses at iba pang frontliners," continued Go. "Bigyan natin ng pansin ang mga karapatan ng frontliners. Pakinggan at tulungan natin sila dahil sila ang mga sundalong araw-araw na humaharap at nakikibaka upang magtagumpay ang ating bansa sa hamon na dala ng COVID-19."