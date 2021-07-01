Press Release

July 1, 2021 Las Piñas 'steady fight' vs Covid-19-Senator Villar ONE year and three months since President Rodrigo Duterte imposed "quarantine" in the country to contain Covid-19, Las Pinas City has efficiently and effectively put up a "a steady fight" to win the battle against the current health crisis. Through the collective efforts and systematic approach launched by its local and national officials, the city has been coping up well with the coronavirus and its variants, according to Senator Cynthia Villar. To date, Las Piñas has also started giving jabs to essential workers in city who belong to the A4 priority list in adherence to the national government's protocols. The following initiatives have been implemented in Las Piñas to address the Covid-19 pandemic, return to normalcy and reinvigorate the economy. *RT-PCR testing To help in the government ramp up COVID-19 testing, particularly for the residents of Las Piñas and others in the south of Metro Manila, Sen. Villar exerted earnest efforts since March 2020 to capacitate the Las Piñas General Hospital and Satellite Trauma Center (LPGHSTC) to operate its own COVID-19 testing laboratory. Senator Villar and her family immediately donated to LPGHSTC essential RT-PCR testing laboratory equipment like biological freezer, biological refrigerator, autoclave sterilizer, passbox and ventilator. They also provided assistance for the renovation or retrofitting of the area assigned as a COVID testing laboratory to conform with the standards approved by the DOH and World Health Organization. In coordination with DPWH Secretary Mark Villar, the San Miguel Foundation likewise donated RT-PCR equipment to the hospital. At present , the COVID-19 testing lab of LPGHSTC, the DOH-operated hospital in Brgy. Pulanglupa Uno, serves Covid-19 patients in Las Pinas City and nearby residents in the south. This enhanced the country's testing capacity and recovery rate for the new coronavirus disease. The Villar family has also been donating portable handwashing stations, PPEs, face masks and field shields. *Contact tracing Intensified contact tracing continuous in Las Piñas to limit the spread of COVID among its residents. This began since the initial stage of the pandemic in March 2020 and continuous until this date. Just last month, the local government hired an additional contact tracers under the TUPAD (Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers) Program, to further contain the increase of the virus in the city. *Quarantine facilities To support the government's capacity and responsiveness to the needs of COVID-19 patients, DPWH Sec. Villar construct a 27 container vans-turned 96- bed quarantine/isolation facility for Las Pinas. Senator Villar noted that the new quarantine/isofacility augmented the existing healthcare facilities in Las Piñas. She said this is a huge help in controlling the spread of Covid-19 affected persons in the city. Three buildings built by Villar family were also donated for the hospital extension facilities, temporary housing for healthcare workers and/or quarantine facility. The said buildings are the Las Piñas Drug Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Center, Vice Mayors' League of the Philippines (VMLP) and the Provincial Board Members' League (PBML) buildings - all located in Barangay Daniel Fajardo, Las Pinas City. At LPDATRC, LIGTAS-1 Center quarantine facility operates that can accommodate up to 100 COVID-19 patients. The accommodation, food and water, essential medicines, and the monitoring by health professionals are given for free in these quarantine facilities. *Increased in Bed Capacity LPGHSTC Las Piñas General Hospital and Satellite Trauma Center (LPGHSTC) increased its bed capacity from 200 to 500 beds with P644M Budget through the legislation authored by Senator Cynthia Villar in the Senate and Congw.Camille Villar in the House of Representatives. The Legislation became a law in November 2020 through R.A. 11497. The increase in bed capacity commensurate the upgrade in professional health care services and facilities that can accommodate more patients and provide necessary hospital services. *Modular Hospital The Department of Public works and highways (DPWH) Secretary Mark Villar expands their healthcare infrastructure in Las Piñas by constructing modular facility in Las Piñas General Hospital with 36 bed capacity. The modular hospitals is more extensive than the isolation facilities according to Secretary Villar. It provide more amenities like nurse call button, negative pressure,oxygens and other additional equipment to treat COVID *Vaccination rollout Stressing this is our 'best defense' against the virus, Senator Villar has been repeatedly calling Las Piñeros and everyone to receive their Covid-19 shots for the country to finally be able to move to the new normal of living and to recover from economic slump amid the pandemic. She encouraged everyone to be inoculated regardless of the vaccine brand, citing the assurance given by our health officials and the government that they are safe and effective. To help accelerate the vaccination program in Las Piñas, the Villar family has offered for free the family owned "The Tent" as another vaccination site located at Global Vista South. The Villar Tent, is the biggest and newest vaccination facility in the south part of Metro Manila that can accommodate more than 2,000 recipients of Copvid-19 vaccines daily. *House and Lot Raffle for vaccinated adult To further entice Las Piñas residents to get their jab, Rep. Camille Villar announced the Villar family would raffle off a house and lot, motorcycles, and other packages for those vaccinated against COVID-19 this coming December. Representative Villar however stressed no government funds will be spent for raffle, called "May Bahay sa Bakuna: Bakunado Ka Na, May Bahay Ka Pa" program. The city government put up screening sites in the city's 20 barangays for the listing down of those to be prioritized to receive the vaccines, and designated 18 vaccination sites during the mass vaccination program as follows: 1. Almanza Uno 2. TS Cruz Covered Court 3. Village Square Mall 4. CAA Elementary School 5. Golden Acres Covered Court 6. SM Southmall 7. San Antonio Covered Court 8. Bambusetum Covered Court 9. Robinson Place 10. Las Piñas Doctors Hospital 11. Verdant covered court 12. Pamplonas Uno Elementary School Central 13. Las Piñas Elementary School Central 14. Gatchalian Covered Court 15. SM Center 16. University of Pertual Help Data 17. Ls Piñas General Hospital & Satellite Trauma Center 18. The Villar Tent