Press Release

July 2, 2021 Gatchalian demands transparency anew from DOE on Shell's sale of interest in Malampaya Senator Win Gatchalian reiterated his call for the Department of Energy (DOE) to be transparent in its review of the sale of Shell Philippines Exploration BV's (SPEX) entire stake in the Malampaya gas field project to Malampaya Energy XP Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Udenna Corporation owned by businessman Dennis Uy. Just recently, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said the department is still in the process of evaluating the transaction and no decision has been reached as the parties concerned still have to comply with the requirements of the government before it gives its stamp of approval on the sale that reports said took place last May. "This is no ordinary asset. What are the sets of criteria that they will use in evaluating this transaction? It has to be very clear to the public," the Senate Energy Committee Chairperson stressed. Last April 15, Gatchalian also sought justification from the DOE on its decision to give the green light on the transfer of Chevron's 45% interest in the Malampaya project to UC Malampaya Philippines, another subsidiary of Udenna Corporation. Gatchalian underscored the significance in acquiring Shell's stake as the company not only holds a 45% share but also the operatorship of Service Contract No. 38, a deepwater license that comprises the Malampaya gas field. "Whoever steps in to take the place of Shell will supply gas to our homes. Malampaya gas project powers about one in every five homes in Luzon. It's important that we keep our lights on, that we have a constant supply of gas and in order to do that, we need to have very competent and financially strong operators," the senator emphasized. "The government, through the DOE, needs to evaluate the transaction and ensure that it's legal and that the new operator is financially and technically competent and has the capability of running Malampaya and supplying electricity to our homes," he added. In the joint operating agreement signed by the members of the consortium operating Malampaya (Shell, Chevron, and PNOC) there exists a provision that for the sale of shares to be finalized, the party or the transferer has to ensure that it gets all prior permits or approvals from the government. # # # DOE dapat maging transparent sa bentahan ng interes ng Shell sa Malampaya - Gatchalian Muling iginiit ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang dapat aniya'y pagiging transparent ng Department of Energy (DOE) sa pagsusuri sa bentahan ng interes ng Shell Philippines Exploration BV (SPEX) sa Malampaya gas field project sa Malampaya Energy XP Pte. Ltd., isang kumpanya na nasa ilalim ng Udenna Corporation ng negosyanteng si Dennis Uy. Kamakailan lamang ay sinabi ni DOE Secretary Alfonso Cusi na kasalukuyang pinag-aaralan ng ahensya ang nasabing transaksyon na isinagawa noong Mayo at wala pang pinal na desisyon ang gobyerno dito. Ani Cusi, kailangan pa munang magsumite ng mga dokumento ang mga nasabing kompanya bago desisyonan ng DOE kung aaprubahan ang bentahan. "Hindi ito ordinaryong asset ng gobyerno. Ano ang mga pamantayan sa pagsusuri sa bentahang ito? Kailangang maging malinaw ang lahat sa publiko," ayon sa Senate Energy Committee Chairperson. Noong lamang Abril 15 ay pinagpaliwanag ni Gatchalian ang DOE matapos nitong aprubahan ang pagbenta ng 45 porsyentong interest ng Chevron sa Malampaya project sa UC Malampaya Philippines na subdiary rin ng Udenna Corporation. Paliwanag ni Gatchalian, kailangang pahalagahan ang pagbebenta ng interes ng Shell sa Malampaya hindi lang dahil sa hinahawakan nitong 45 porsyentong share ngunit dahil sa papel na ginagampanan nito bilang operator ng Malampaya. "Ang Malampaya gas project ay nagsusuplay sa isa sa bawat limang tahanan sa Luzon. Importante na tuloy-tuloy ang pagsusuplay ng gas at para masiguro ito, kailangan na may sapat na kakayahan ang papalit na operator na mangangasiwa sa pagpapatakbo ng Malampaya at pagsu-suplay ng kuryente sa ating mga tahanan," pagdidiin ni Gatchalian. Samantala, sa joint operating agreement na nilagdaan noon ng mga miyembro ng consortium na nagpapatakbo sa Malampaya na binubuo ng Shell, Chevron at PNOC, mayroong probisyon doon na nag-aatas ng kaukulang permiso mula sa gobyerno bago maisapinal ang anumang paglilipat o pagbebenta ng shares.