Press Release

July 2, 2021 As PRRD's final SONA draws near, Bong Go says let the Filipino people judge performance and legacy of the President Senator Christopher "Bong" Go said that it should be the Filipino people who must judge the legacy of President Rodrigo Duterte as the latter's final State of the Nation Address (SONA) is set to take place on July 26. During his visit to Tricycle Operators and Drivers Association (TODA) members in Caloocan City on Wednesday, June 30, Go shared some of the policies and accomplishments of the Duterte administration which improved the country's efforts towards providing a more comfortable life for all Filipinos. "Alam n'yo, mga pinangako n'ya, ang laban sa korapsyon sa gobyerno, kriminalidad, at iligal na droga... napakahirap po sugpuin totally ng iligal na droga pero talaga pong sinisikap ng Pangulo ang lahat ng makakaya (niya)," said Go. "Let the people be the judge. Tanungin n'yo ang inyong mga anak, yung mga OFWs (overseas Filipino workers), tanungin n'yo ang mga anak nila... Nakakauwi na ba sila nang 'di nababastos? Kayo na po ang humusga sa ginawa ng Pangulo. Yung ginawa n'ya pong pagsa-sakripisyo, sinugal n'ya po ang kanyang buhay para sa ating mga anak, sa next generation po," he added. Without delving into details about Duterte's legacy, Go emphasized that the President implemented important infrastructure projects in the country through his "Build, Build, Build" program. He also cited the decreasing crime rate in the Philippines and the improving traffic situation in the country's roads. "Kung mga proyekto naman po ang pag-uusapan, makikita n'yo naman po ang Build, Build Build, nandiyan po. Crime rate, bumaba, kaso ng mga durugista, mas kumonti, bagama't marami ang namamatay dahil nakikipagpatayan sila. Eh, kapag pumasok kayo sa droga, alam n'yong ang isang paa n'yo, nasa hukay na. Pumasok kayo sa droga, sugal n'yo na po 'yun," said Go. "Sa accomplishment po, napakarami na po, (tulad sa) transportation. In fact, bukas po magbubukas ang bagong linya ng LRT d'yan sa Antipolo," he added. Go mentioned that it is the common Filipinos who can see and feel the changes brought by the Duterte Administration. So it is only right that they be the judge whether or not the President has accomplished his promise of providing positive change in the lives of Filipinos. "Hayaan na natin sila humusga... Marami na pong nagawa ang ating mahal na Pangulo, National ID, Ease of Doing Business, strong telco sector... health natin, libre po... ang ating universal healthcare. Meron na rin po kayong Malasakit Centers na isa sa ating isinulong. Ako naman po, meron na tayong National Academy of Sports, isang eskwelahan po na pwede nang mag-aral at magtraining ang ating kabataan at the same time," he shared. "Marami na pong nagawa ang ating mahal na Pangulo. Asahan n'yo po hanggang sa huling araw ng kanyang termino ay gagawin nya ang lahat. Ito pa, free tuition po sa college. Alam n'yo naman po 'yun na importante po 'yun sa ating mga estudyante, sa mga kababayan nating mahihirap. Sa peace naman po, na-achieve natin ang peace sa Mindanao, itong BARMM (Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao) Law, naipasa, ginagawa po lahat ng ating gobyerno," Go added. According to Go, some of the major accomplishments of the Duterte Administration include the significant drop in crime rate throughout the country; the implementation and construction of big-ticket infrastructure projects under the Build Build Build Program; the reduction of poverty incidence among Filipinos; programs and policies which stimulated the economy to grow above 6% before the pandemic; tax reform to address inequality; improving ease of doing business in the country, among others. Moreover, Go assured the public that President Duterte will continue to work double time to accomplish all of his plans for the benefit of the Filipino people until the end of his term. Preparations for the SONA are ongoing. Congress is considering allowing up to 200 people to attend Duterte's State of the Nation Address. According to House of Representatives Secretary General Mark Llandro Mendoza, this can be accomplished while still adhering to distance regulations by having some lawmakers occupy the audience galleries. Last year, only about 50 individuals were physically allowed to attend the SONA. Meanwhile, the Presidential Security Group is considering permitting individuals who have been completely vaccinated against COVID-19 to physically attend the event, which will take place at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City.