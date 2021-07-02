Press Release

July 2, 2021 Hontiveros warns of higher commuting costs after funds for service contracting under Bayanihan 2 expire Millions of Filipinos may soon have to deal with higher commuting costs, as fewer jeeps and buses are expected to roam the streets after the expiration of funds for service contracting with the public transport sector, Senator Risa Hontiveros said today. Hontiveros aired the warning after the formal expiration of the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act (Bayanihan 2) on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, despite a clamor for its extension. The said law provided funding for various programs, including a P5.58 billion allocation for service contracting with the public transportation sector, which had been badly hit by the pandemic. "Hindi lang ang pansamantalang pagtigil ng 'Libreng Sakay' program ang epekto ng pagkawala ng bilyong-bilyong pisong pondo para sa service contracting. Kung hindi agad kikilos ang Department of Transportation (DOTr) at ang Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), biglang tataas din ang gastusin ng mga commuter dahil sa kakulangan ng bumabiyaheng jeep at bus sa lansangan," Hontiveros said. According to Hontiveros, the sudden termination of the service contracting program- which was intended to protect the income of drivers and operators and give them steady pay- will likely compel drivers and operators to stop plying their routes altogether. This is in light of various problems faced by transport workers such as reduced passenger capacity, shorter routes and other pandemic-related restrictions which have made it almost impossible to sustain their livelihood. "Kung mababawasan ang jeepney at bus, mapipilitan na lumipat ang mga kababayan natin sa taxi, tricycle o transport vehicle network service (TNVS) kung saan di hamak na lalaki ang kanilang gastusin, lalo na kung rush hour. Dobleng pahirap iyan sa taumbayan ngayong marami ang walang trabaho at mahal ang bilihin," Hontiveros said. Hontiveros then said that the DOTr and the LTFRB should seek from the Department of Budget and Management the release of 2021 augmentation funds for the service contracting program, once the existing P3 billion in the LTFRB budget has been obligated. The LTFRB earlier sought authorization to use P3 billion under its 2021 budget to continue the service contracting program. She also urged the DOTr and LTFRB to partner with local government units (LGUs) to co-finance service contracting agreements to match or even go far beyond the P5.58 billion previously allocated under Bayanihan 2. At the same time, Hontiveros said, the DOTr and the LTFRB should fix major issues which have negatively affected the efficiency of the service contracting program, including lengthy and complicated requirements, poor guidelines in relation to routes, and slow disbursement of pay to drivers and operators. "Marami ang magagawa ng DOTr at LTFRB para maipagpatuloy at mapalawak pa ang service contracting program, na malaki ang maitutulong hindi lang sa mga driver, konduktor, mekaniko at operator, kundi pati na rin sa mga commuter ngayong pandemic. Kaya sana, mabilis silang umaksyon upang maiwasan ang abala sa mga kababayan natin," Hontiveros concluded. ##### Hontiveros: Gastos sa commute, nakaambang tumaas dahil sa expiration ng pondo sa service contracting Nagbabala si Senadora Risa Hontiveros na nakaambang tumaas ang gastos ng mga Pilipino sa araw-araw na commute, ngayong mababawasan ang pumapasadang jeep at bus dahil sa expiration ng pondo ng gobyerno sa service-contracting. Nagpahayag ng pagkabahala ang senadora matapos pormal na mag-expire ang Bayanihan to Recover as One Act (Bayanihan 2) nitong June 30, 2021, sa kabila ng panawagan na ma-extend ang nasabing batas. Sa Bayanihan 2 nakalagay ang pondo para sa maraming programa, gaya ng P5.58 billion para sa service contracting kasama ang public transportation sector. "Hindi lang ang pansamantalang pagtigil ng 'Libreng Sakay' program ang epekto ng pagkawala ng bilyong-bilyong pisong pondo para sa service contracting. Kung hindi agad kikilos ang Department of Transportation (DOTr) at ang Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), biglang tataas din ang gastusin ng mga commuter dahil sa kakulangan ng bumabiyaheng jeep at bus sa lansangan," Hontiveros said. Ayon kay Hontiveros inaasahan na mas dadami ang mga driver at operator na hindi muna papasada dahil sa biglaang pagtigil ng service contracting program - na dapat sana ay magbibigay ng regular na kita sa mga transport worker. Sa kasalukuyan kasi, iniinda ng mga driver at operator ang bawas na passenger capacity, maikling ruta, at iba pang restriction na dahilan kaya maliit o halos wala ang kanilang kita. "Kung mababawasan ang jeepney at bus, mapipilitan na lumipat ang mga kababayan natin sa taxi, tricycle o transport vehicle network service (TNVS) kung saan siguradong lolobo ang kanilang gastusin, lalo na kung rush hour. Dobleng pahirap iyan sa taumbayan ngayong marami ang walang trabaho at mahal ang bilihin," Hontiveros said. Suhestyon ni Hontiveros, dapat itulak ng LTFRB ang Department of Budget and Management (DBM) na maglabas ng 2021 augmentation funds kapag natapos nang gamitin ng LTFRB ang kasalukuyang P3 billion pondo ng ahensya para ituloy ang service contracting program. Dapat din umanong makipag-partner ang DOTr at LTFRB sa mga lokal na pamahalaan para sa co-financing ng mga service contract agreements, ayon kay Hontiveros. Sa ganitong paraan, mapapantayan o malalagpasan pa ang nag-expire na P5.58 billion na pondo sa ilalim ng Bayanihan 2. Kasabay nito, sinabi ni Hontiveros na dapat ding ayusin ng DOTr at LTFRB ang maraming isyu na nakakaapekto sa service contracting program, gaya ng mahaba at komplikadong mga requirement, hindi maayos na guideline ukol sa mga ruta, at mabagal na pagbabayad sa mga driver at operator. "Maraming magagawa ng DOTr at LTFRB para maipagpatuloy at mapalawak pa ang service contracting program, na malaki ang naitutulong hindi lang sa mga driver, konduktor, mekaniko at operator, kundi pati na rin sa mga commuter ngayong pandemic. Kaya sana, mabilis silang umaksyon upang maiwasan ang abala sa mga kababayan natin," ani Hontiveros. #####