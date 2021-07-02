Press Release

July 2, 2021 HONTIVEROS TO PHILHEALTH: CONTINUE GIVING 144 DIALYSIS SESSIONS AMID PANDEMIC Senator Risa Hontiveros reiterates her appeal to the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) to continue providing for the full 144 dialysis sessions this year, as the country is still in a state of emergency in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dialysis advocacy groups earlier revealed that dialysis sessions could cost up to P12,000 to P15,000 a week, while COVID positive patients would have to shell out as much as P30,000 a week. "Marami sa mga dialysis patients natin ay lumiliban na o napapatigil sa kanilang mga sessions dahil paubos na ang 90-days na nakalaan under PhilHealth. Their treatments have been paralyzed by compounding issues because of COVID-19. Sana ay ituloy yung 144 sessions ngayong taon dahil pandemya pa rin naman. May health at economic crisis pa rin, kaya marapat na bigyan ang mga dialysis patients ng suporta," Hontiveros said. The senator stressed that the coverage should also include other supply costs being passed on to patients. "Bawasan natin ang kanilang gastusin, imbes na dagdagan. Sana maisama ng PhilHealth ang mga PPEs ng pasyente, pati na rin ang COVID-19 test na nire-require bago sila makapag-session. Bukod sa pang-araw araw na gastos, abunado rin sila sa paghahanap ng sasakyan at sa pagbabyahe papunta sa dialysis centers," she said. In November 2020, PhilHealth had extended its free dialysis coverage to 144, but it could only be availed of until December 31, 2020. Even then, patients complained that dialysis centers refused to honor the additional sessions due to the lack of implementing rules and regulations from PhilHealth. "The almost exclusive focus on COVID-19 is disrupting treatments and programs for other killer diseases. Kidney disease remains the 7th leading cause of death among Filipinos, in spite of the pandemic. We need to reevaluate how we budget for the health department this year, para naman hindi lahat ng pondo ay mapunta sa pagsugpo ng COVID-19," she said. Earlier this year, the senator vowed to push for considerable increases for diseases and health programs other than COVID-19 as we embark on a "new and better normal". "Nasa second half na tayo ng 2021. At this point, we already owe it to the dialysis patients to ensure that their lifeline is still intact. We must ensure the continuity of our health systems para naman hindi patingi-tingi ang pagpapagaling ng ibang pasyenteng Pilipino," she concluded. ##### HONTIVEROS SA PHILHEALTH: 144 DIALYSIS SESSIONS, ITULOY Muling nanawagan si Senador Risa Hontiveros sa Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) na ipagpatuloy ang pagbibigay ng kumpletong 144 dialysis sessions para sa mga pasyente ngayong taon, dahil nasa state of emergency pa rin ang bansa dahil sa pandemya. Nauna nang ibinahagi ng mga dialysis advocates na ang isang session ng dialysis ay nagkakahalaga ng P12,000 hanggang P15,000 sa isang linggo, habang ang pasyente positibo naman sa COVID ay kailangang maglabas ng hanggang P30,000 sa isang linggo. "Marami sa mga dialysis patients natin ay lumiliban na o napapatigil sa kanilang mga sessions dahil paubos na ang 90-days na nakalaan under PhilHealth. Their treatments have been paralyzed by compounding issues because of COVID-19. Sana ay ituloy yung 144 sessions ngayong taon dahil pandemya pa rin naman. May health at economic crisis pa rin, kaya marapat na bigyan ang mga dialysis patients ng suporta," ayon kay Hontiveros. Binigyang diin ng senadora na dapat na ring isama ang iba pang mga gastos sa supply na ipinapasa sa mga pasyente. "Bawasan natin ang kanilang gastusin, imbes na dagdagan. Sana maisama ng PhilHealth ang mga PPEs ng pasyente, pati na rin ang COVID-19 test na nire-require bago sila makapag-session. Bukod sa pang-araw araw na gastos, abunado rin sila sa paghahanap ng sasakyan at sa pagbabyahe papunta sa dialysis centers," she said. Noong Nobyembre 2020, pinalawak ng PhilHealth ang libreng dialysis sa 144 sessions, ngunit make-claim lamang ito hanggang Disyembre 31, 2020. Sa kabila nito, maraming mga pasyente ang tinanggihan sa mga dialysis centers dahil sa kawalan ng implementing rules and regulations mula sa PhilHealth. "The almost exclusive focus on COVID-19 is disrupting treatments and programs for other killer diseases. Kidney disease remains the 7th leading cause of death among Filipinos, in spite of the pandemic. We need to reevaluate how we budget for the health department this year, para naman hindi lahat ng pondo ay mapunta sa pagsugpo ng COVID-19," Ngayong taon, nangako ang senador na itutulak ang mas malaking budget para sa mga programang pangkalusugan, maliban sa mga tugon sa COVID-19 habang patungo tayo sa isang "new and better normal". "Nasa second half na tayo ng 2021. At this point, we already owe it to the dialysis patients to ensure that their lifeline is still intact. We must ensure the continuity of our health systems para naman hindi patingi-tingi ang pagpapagaling ng ibang pasyenteng Pilipino," pagtatapos niya. #####