Press Release

July 3, 2021 De Lima congratulates City Government of Iriga for groundbreaking of new hospital; says it is one step closer to fulfilling the Universal and Constitutional Right to Health of all Filipinos Senator Leila M. de Lima congratulated the officials of Iriga City Government for their effort to ensure that quality healthcare service will be provided for her fellow Bicolanos with the construction of the Iriga City Hospital. In her message during the recent groundbreaking ceremony, De Lima said she looks forward to the hospital's completion which will concretize initiatives of delivering programs and projects that are truly beneficial to the public. "I am honored to be a part of this very meaningful occasion for our fellow Irigueños, as you lay down today the foundations for the Iriga City Hospital," she said. "I convey my sincerest gratitude to Mayor Madel Alfelor and to other officials for your continued efforts, commitment and compassion to pursue such a project that will improve the quality of healthcare service for our people. Thank you and congratulations," she added. De Lima who hails from Iriga, Camarines Sur, further said that amid the current global health crisis, "higit na kinakailangan ang mga dagdag na pasilidad upang makatulong sa pagpapabuti ng ating serbisyo at pagtatrabaho." While her current unjust detention prevented her from personally attending the ceremony, De Lima said she is nevertheless elated and proud of the progress of such initiative. "Alam ko na darating ang panahon, na personal ko rin kayong mabibisita at makikita ang ospital na ito na resulta ng pagkakaisa at pagdadamayan, hindi lang para sa mga kapwa natin Irigueño, hindi lang para sa mga Bicolano, kundi pati na rin sa bawat Pilipinong matutulungan nito at mapaglilingkuran," De Lima said. De Lima vowed to continuously support the meaningful projects of the City Government of Iriga. "Makaka-asa tabi kamo sa padagos kong pagtabang kading ciudad ta sagkud kanateng mga Irigueño. Pirmi kamong kaiba sa pangadyi ko. A tiwala saka malasakit ninyo a inspirasyon ko tanganing di maudaan sa beet, dagos na ipaglaban a tama dawa uno mangyari (Rest assured: I will continue to help our City and our fellow Irigueños. You all are always in my prayers. Your concern and faith in me strengthen my resolve and inspire me to continue fighting for what is right no matter the cost)," De Lima said in Rinconada. In its Official FB page, the City Government of Iriga recognized De Lima's pledge of support and contribution: "Ang proyektong ito ay naging matagumpay sa masusing pakikipagusap ni Mayor Madelaine Yorobe Alfelor kay Senator Leila de Lima upang mabigyan ito ng budget upang hindi na kailangang gumastos pa ng pera ng lokal na pamahalaan." De Lima has been detained since Feb. 24, 2017 on obviously trumped-up drug charges based mostly on false testimonies of convicted criminals as a result of her courage in speaking out against the oppressive policies of the Duterte regime.