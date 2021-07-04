Press Release

July 4, 2021 Gatchalian on teenage pregnancy prevention as national priority: address gaps in sexuality education Following the issuance of an executive order declaring the prevention of teenage pregnancy as a national priority, Senator Win Gatchalian reiterated the need to address existing gaps in delivering comprehensive sexuality education (CSE), which is highlighted in the passage of the Responsible Parenthood and Reproductive Health (RPRH) Act of 2012 (Republic Act 10354). The RPRH law mandates the delivery of age-appropriate and developmentally appropriate reproductive health education. This should capacitate minors on protecting one's self from teenage pregnancy, sexual abuse, gender-based violence, and responsible teenage behavior, among others. To guide the delivery of CSE, the Department of Education (DepEd) issued Order No. 31 s. 2018. Despite the passage of the law, the Commission on Population and Development (POPCOM) reported that teenage pregnancies in the country continued to rise. The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture repeatedly warned that lockdown measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic could lead to a teenage pregnancy boom. POPCOM reported that in 2020, there were 2,422 babies born in the Cordilleras, an increase of 46.43 percent from the 1,654 born in 2019. POPCOM said that in 2019, the number of Filipino minors who gave birth in 2019 increased to 62,510 from 62,341 in 2018. The commission also reported that in 2019, 2,411 girls aged 10 to 14 gave birth, a three-fold increase from the 755 recorded in 2000. In a March 2021 discussion paper, the Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) also pointed out that RPRH education lacks qualified manpower and sufficient facilities, trainings, and instructional materials, coordination and monitoring system. The state think tank also added that trainings on sexuality education curriculum integration were inadequate and inaccessible. The senator cited the Alternative Learning System's (ALS) potential to help facilitate the reintegration of young mothers to the education system and continue their learning. Gatchalian is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 1510 or the Alternative Learning System Act. "Ang pagbibigay ng sapat at wastong edukasyon ay isa sa mga pinakamahalagang hakbang na pwede nating gawin upang hindi mapagkaitan ang ating mga kabataan ng magandang kinabukasan," said Gatchalian. # # # Gatchalian: Sapat, angkop na sexuality education kailangan sa pagsugpo ng teenage pregnancy Kasunod ng executive order ng Malacanang na nagdedeklarang gawing isang prayoridad ang pagsugpo sa teenage pregnancy o maaagang pagbubuntis, binigyang diin ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang kahalagahan ng pagtugon sa mga kakulangan ng comprehensive sexuality education (CSE). Mandato kasi ng Responsible Parenthood and Reproductive Health (RPRH) Act of 2012 (Republic Act 10354) ang pagkakaroon ng angkop na reproductive health education. Kabilang sa mga dapat talakayin dito ang mga isyung tulad ng proteksyon mula sa maagang pagbubuntis, pang-aabusong sekswal, gender-based violence, at responsableng asal. Upang gabayan ang paghahatid ng CSE, nilabas ng DepEd ang DepEd Order No. 31 s. 2018. Sa kabila ng pagsasabatas ng RPRH Act, patuloy ang pagtaas ng bilang ng mga batang ina ayon sa Commission on Population and Development (POPCOM). Ilang ulit nagbabala ang Chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture na ang pagpapatupad ng lockdown dahil sa COVID-19 pandemic ay maaaring maging sanhi ng lalong pagdami ng mga batang ina. Iniulat ng POPCOM na noong 2020, mahigit dalawang libong (2,422) mga sanggol ang isinilang ng mga batang ina sa Cordillera, mas mataas ng halos limampung (46.43) porsyento mula sa mahigit isang libo't anim na raang (1,654) isinilang noong 2019. Para sa taong 2019, ang mga menor de edad na may edad labing-lima (15) pababa na naging ina ay mahigit animnapu't dalawang libo at limandaan (62,510) mula sa animnapu't dalawang libo't tatlong daan (62,341), ayon sa POPCOM. Ayon pa sa komisyon, mahigit dalawang libong (2,411) mga batang may edad na sampu (10) hanggang labing-apat (14) ang nanganak noong 2019, mas mataas ng tatlong beses mula sa pitong daan at limampu't limang (755) naitala noong 2000. Sa isang pag-aaral ng Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS), lumalabas na sa pagtuturo ng RPRH ay nakita ang kakulangan ng manpower at mga pasilidad, mga training, mga kagamitan sa pagtuturo, koordinasyon, at monitoring system. Ayon pa sa PIDS, hindi rin sapat at abot-kamay ang mga trainings sa pag-integrate ng CSE sa curriculum. Ayon din sa senador, makatutulong ang Alternative Learning System (ALS) upang mabigyan ang mga batang ina ng pagkakataon upang muling makapag-aral. Si Gatchalian ang pangunahing may-akda at sponsor ng Republic Act No. 11510 o ang Alternative Learning System Act. "Ang pagbibigay ng sapat at wastong edukasyon ay isa sa mga pinakamahalagang hakbang na pwede nating gawin upang hindi mapagkaitan ang ating mga kabataan ng magandang kinabukasan," ani Gatchalian. # # #