Press Release

July 4, 2021 Senator Koko Pimentel's Message on the crash of a Philippine Air Force C-130 Aircraft in Jolo, Sulu "My family and I are deeply saddened by the recent crash of our military aircraft. We pray for the souls of those who died and extend our sincerest condolences to the families left behind. We also pray for the speedy recovery of those who survived but are injured, and pray for the lessening of the pain that they are feeling right now. We thank all of them for their service to the Filipino Nation. May Almighty God bless all of our soldiers and their families."