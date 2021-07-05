Press Release

July 5, 2021 Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa on the July 4 military C130 crash that killed 50 people in Patikul, Sulu: I have to wait for the results of the investigation before I lay the blame on our antiquated military aircrafts. But perhaps, it is about time that we in the legislature take a second hard look at the reality that lives lost from these so called "flying coffins"or "widow makers" are priceless compared to the foreign debt that we may incur as a result of military modernization.