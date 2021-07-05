STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS

ON SULU PLANE CRASH

I extend my sincerest condolences to the bereaved families of the victims of the C130H plane crash in Sulu. Our hearts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.

Kasama ko ang sambayanang Pilipino sa pagsaludo sa kanilang alaala. Their sacrifice and bravery to secure our freedom will never be forgotten.

The government should ensure that all benefits due their families will be released without delay and they be accorded the proper military honors upon burial.

It is my hope that a closer investigation of this matter will ensure the protection of our brave men and women in uniform in their future deployments. Considering this is the second plane crash in two weeks, is a disservice to our armed services if we leave them vulnerable in battle.

Grief this expansive calls for clarity and commitment. Let us do better in protecting the very people who protect our country.