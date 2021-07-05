Poe on military plane crash:

We mark this terrible loss of life with a reminder of the sacrifices our brave Filipino soldiers make each day in the name of duty to serve the country.

We urge authorities to do all they can to rescue the missing and extend available assistance to the soldiers' families.

At the right time, we expect a thorough investigation of the incident to see what can be done to avoid a repeat of the tragic crash and to put in place measures to make our military planes safe.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims' loved ones in this difficult moment.