Press Release

July 6, 2021 Gatchalian on evacuations amid Taal unrest: uphold welfare, safety of children As residents near Taal Volcano face the combined threats of COVID-19 and a possible explosive volcanic eruption, Senator Win Gatchalian is urging the Department of Health (DOH), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and local government units (LGUs) to ensure the welfare and safety of children amid evacuation efforts. Aside from the establishment of child-friendly spaces, Gatchalian seeks the timely provision of basic necessities and services such as food, water, nutrition, medicines, sanitary, and hygiene kits, psychosocial interventions, and other items needed for emergency situations. The provision of these necessities and services are mandated by Republic Act No. 10821 or the Children's Emergency Relief and Protection Act. The law mandates the DSWD to formulate a Comprehensive Emergency Program for Children (CEPC), which should be used as the basis for handling disasters and other emergency situations to protect and support the immediate recovery of children and pregnant and lactating mothers. At least 124,000 children were displaced when the Taal Volcano erupted in 2020, according to children's organization Save the Children. Gatchalian also pointed out the vulnerability of children, especially young girls, to abuse and exploitation in times of calamities. According to a 2017 study by Dr. Gloria Luz M. Nelson, a social science researcher of the Department of Science and Technology DOST - National Research Council of the Philippines (DOST - NRCP), girls aged 10-19 are most likely to get molested or pregnant with the length of their stay in evacuation centers. The study looked at how teenage girls in Eastern Visayas were affected by Typhoons Yolanda and Ruby in 2013 and 2014, respectively. The Children's Emergency Relief and Protection Act also mandates heightened comprehensive measures and monitoring to prevent all forms of domestic and sexual violence in areas under a state of calamity. "Ngayong hinaharap ng mga kabataan ang pinagsamang panganib ng pandemya at posibleng malakas na pagsabog ng bulkang Taal, dapat nating tiyakin ang kanilang kaligtasan mula sa pagkakasakit at pang-aabuso," said the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture. To address issues that evacuees commonly face such as congestion, exposure to hazards, and lack of facilities, Gatchalian seeks the establishment of structurally sound evacuation centers in every city and municipality, which is the objective of Senate Bill No. 747 filed in 2019. # # # Gatchalian: Itaguyod ang kaligtasan ng mga kabataan sa gitna ng pag-aalburoto ng Taal Sa gitna ng banta ng COVID-19 at posibleng pagsabog ng bulkang Taal, hinimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang Department of Health (DOH), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), at mga local government units (LGUs) na tiyakin ang kaligtasan ng mga kabataan habang inililikas ang mga residenteng maaaring maapektuhan. Maliban sa pagkakaroon ng mga ligtas na espasyo para sa mga kabataan, isinusulong ni Gatchalian ang agarang pagpapamahagi ng mga pangunahing pangangailangan at mga serbisyo tulad ng pagkain at nutrisyon, tubig, sanitary at hygiene kits, mga psychosocial interventions, at iba pang kinakailangan sa panahon ng mga sakuna. Ang pagpapamahagi sa mga pangangailangan at mga serbisyong ito ay mandato ng Republic Act No. 10821 o Children's Emergency Relief and Protection Act. Minamandato ng naturang batas ang DSWD na bumuo ng Comprehensive Emergency Program for Children (CEPC) na magiging basehan sa pagresponde sa mga kalamidad at iba pang sakuna. Layunin ng programang ito na bigyan ng proteksyon at suportahan ang pangangailangan ng mga bata, pati na ng mga buntis at mga lactating mothers. Matatandaang noong 2020 ay iniulat ng children's organization na Save The Children na hindi bababa sa isang daan at dalawampu't apat na libong (124,000) mga kabataan ang napilitang lumikas mula sa kanilang mga tahanan noong sumabog ang bulkang Taal. Binigyang diin din ni Gatchalian na nahaharap ang mga bata, lalo na ang mga batang babae, sa banta ng karahasan at pang-aabuso sa panahon ng mga kalamidad. Sa isang pag-aaral noong 2017 ni Dr. Gloria Luz M. Nelson, isang social science researcher ng Department of Science and Technology DOST - National Research Council of the Philippines (DOST - NRCP), ang mga babaeng may edad na sampu (10) hanggang labing-siyam (19) ay humaharap sa panganib na mabuntis o kaya ay mamolestya sa kanilang pananatili sa mga evacuation centers. Ito ay mula sa pag-aaral ni Dr. Nelson hinggil sa epekto ng mga bagyong Yolanda at Ruby noong 2013 at 2014 sa mga batang kababaihan. Mandato rin sa ilalim ng Children's Emergency Relief and Protection Act ang mas pinaigting at komprehensibong mga hakbang upang masugpo at ma-monitor ang iba't ibang uri ng pang-aabuso at karahasan sa panahon ng kalamidad. "Ngayong nahaharap ang mga kabataan sa pinagsamang panganib ng pandemya at posibleng malakas na pagsabog ng bulkang Taal, dapat nating tiyakin ang kanilang kaligtasan mula sa pagkakasakit at pang-aabuso," pahayag ng Chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture. Upang tugunan naman ang mga hamong hinaharap ng mga evacuees tulad ng congestion, kakulangan ng mga pasilidad, at iba pang mga panganib, inihain ni Gatchalian ang Senate Bill No. 747 noong 2019 na nagsusulong ng panukalang batas upang magkaroon ng permanenteng evacuation center sa bawat lungsod at munisipalidad sa bansa. # # #