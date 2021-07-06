Press Release

July 6, 2021 Hontiveros calls on DOTr to commend PCG officers who drive away foreign vessels in the WPS Senator Risa Hontiveros on Tuesday called on the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to commend Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) personnel who are able to successfully drive away foreign vessels in the West Philippine Sea. "Congratulations are in order for the PCG personnel who bravely stood up for our sovereign rights. These acts of bravery should not go unnoticed. Hindi madali ang obligasyong ito, kaya't sana mabigyan sila ng parangal para sa bawat pagtindig," Hontiveros said. The PCG's BRP Cabra reportedly issued a radio challenge to five Chinese ships and two Vietnamese ships that were spotted in Marie Louise Bank in the West Philippine Sea. PCG spokesman Commodore Armand Balilo said a female radio operator used a Long Range Acoustic Device to conduct the radio challenge, which drove away the seven foreign vessels. "Nakakaproud na buong tapang na naitaboy ng Pilipinong barko ang mga dayuhang ilegal na nakikipagsapalaran sa sarili nating karagatan. We need to be able to regularly and continuously give commendations so as to encourage more officers to steadfastly defend and protect our seas and our people," Hontiveros said. In May this year, Chinese vessels also dispersed from Sabina Shoal in the WPS, after the PCG issued a radio challenge for being in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone. Hontiveros also said that these radio challenges only go to show that the Philippines can assert our ownership of the WPS without resorting to war. "Hindi kailangang humantong sa giyera ang pagdepensa at pagprotekta natin ng WPS. Ang magigiting nating opisyal sa PCG ay mismong patunay na maaari tayong manindigan nang hindi nagiging marahas at malupit. Considering the heightened tensions in the disputed waters, official commendation should be given to our officers. It's the least we can do for those who serve on the frontlines of our national security," Hontiveros concluded. ##### HONTIVEROS SA DOTR: MGA OPISYAL NG PCG NA NAGTATABOY NG DAYUHANG BARKO SA WPS, DAPAT BIGYANG-PARANGAL Nanawagan si Senador Risa Hontiveros nitong Martes sa Department of Transportation (DOTr) na purihin ang mga tauhan ng Philippine Coast Guard na matagumpay na naitataboy ang mga dayuhang barko sa West Philippine Sea. "Congratulations are in order for the PCG personnel who bravely stood up for our sovereign rights. These acts of bravery should not go unnoticed. Hindi madali ang obligasyong ito, kaya't mabigyan sana sila ng parangal para sa bawat pagtindig," sabi ni Hontiveros. Ang BRP Cabra ng PCG ay nag-isyu umano ng radio challenge sa limang barkong Tsino at dalawang barkong Vietnamese na nakita sa Marie Louise Bank sa West Philippine Sea. Ayon sa tagapagsalita ng PCG na si Commodore Armand Balilo, isang babaeng operator ng radyo ang gumamit ng Long Range Acoustic Device para maisagawa ang radio challenge, na nagtaboy sa pitong dayuhang barko. "Nakakaproud na buong tapang na naitaboy ng Pilipinong barko ang mga dayuhang iligal na nakikipag-usap sa sarili nating karagatan. Kailangan nating regular at patuloy na magbigay ng mga komendasyon upang hikayatin ang mas marami pang mga opisyal na ipagtanggol at protektahan ang ating dagat at ating mga mamamayan, "sinabi ni Hontiveros. Nitong Mayo lang, ang mga sasakyang Tsino ay umalis din mula sa Sabina Shoal sa WPS, matapos na mag-isyu ang PCG ng isang radio challenge dahil namataan ang mga barko sa exclusive economic zone ng Pilipinas. Sinabi din ni Hontiveros na ang mga radio challenge na ito ay nagpapakita lamang na maaaring igiit ng Pilipinas ang ating pagmamay-ari sa WPS nang hindi nanggigiyera. "Hindi kinakailangan humantong sa giyera ang pagdepensa at pagprotekta natin sa WPS. Ang magigiting nating opisyal sa PCG ay mismong patunay na magagamit ngayon manindigan nang hindi nagawang marahas at malupit. Considering the heightened tensions in the disputed waters, official commendation should be given to our officers. It's the least we can do for those who serve on the frontlines of our national security," pagtatapos ni Hontiveros. #####