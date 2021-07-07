Press Release

July 7, 2021 Bong Go expresses sympathies for families, loved ones of those who died in transport plane crash in Sulu; says gov't will provide assistance to families and wounded soldiers In a radio interview, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has expressed his sympathies to the families of those who died as well as the wounded ones after a Philippine Air Force C-130 plane crashed in Patikul, Sulu on July 4. "Nalulungkot po kami, nakikiramay po kami. Alam niyo, nakakalungkot po na ang mga sundalo natin halos po nagsasakripisyo, nakipagdigmaan doon sa Jolo, ay sila po ang naging biktima nitong plane crash na ito," said Go. "Ako po'y nakikiusap sa mga kababayan natin, magdasal po tayo para sa kanila at sa kanilang mga pamilya, nakikiramay po kami doon. At titingnan namin kung anong mga kailangan pa po na maitulong natin sa kanila," he added. President Rodrigo Duterte arrived at the Armed Forces of the Philippines Western Mindanao Command Gymnasium in Zamboanga City Monday night to visit government troops who were injured by the incident. Earlier, military chief General Cirilito Sobejana said that all 96 individuals on board the plane have been identified. 52 people were killed while 47 soldiers were injured according to Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana. The Senator mentioned that government assistance will be provided to the families of those who died. "Magbibigay po kami ng hiwalay na tulong, si Pangulo at ako naman po bilang Senador ay magbibigay rin po ng hiwalay na tulong po para sa kanila," said Go. The Office of the President will provide financial assistance and other items to the families of soldiers who died or were injured during the incident. On the other hand, Go's office will distribute additional financial aid to the families and other items. Asked about the cause of the tragic incident, the Senator asked the public to wait for the results of the investigation by the authorities. "Ayaw ko pong pangunahan ang ating mga awtoridad, ang ating Air Force, I'm sure na nag-iimbestiga na rin po sila. Nakausap ko po si General Allen Paredes, 'yung commanding General ng Philippine Air Force, ay I'm sure magsusumite po sila ng report sa ating mahal na Pangulo, ang... Commander in Chief, kung ano ho bang nangyari talaga sa pagbagsak 'no," said Go. "Possible sa mga video nakita natin nag-overshoot sa runway," he added. Go then asked authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and determine the cause of the problem given that just last week, a newly acquired S-70i Black Hawk utility helicopter of the Air Force also crashed during a night flight training near Tarlac, killing six people. "Tingnan pong mabuti kung ano talaga ang diperensya. Mayroon bang diperensya? May nasira ba? Alam niyo bago po ito, I'm sure mga na refurbish po ito. Pinapadala pa ito sa ibang bansa, itong mga C-130, 'yung helicopter naman po ay bago," said Go. "'Yung Black Hawk, bagong bili po ito ng Armed Forces of the Philippines. Maaaring tingnan muna nila 'yung safety nitong ating mga aircraft natin na lumilipad, lalong-lalo na po itong sakay nito. Importante po ang buhay ng bawat sundalo at ating Air Force, napakahalaga po," he added. Go said that Duterte is saddened by the incident, adding that they both share the grief of Filipinos over the tragedy. "Alam niyo, napakasakit po. Ako sobrang nasaktan po ako ng malaman ko kahapon. I share 'yung grief ng Pilipino, lalung-lalo na po mga sundalo natin ito," he said. "Talagang mahal po namin ni Pangulong Duterte ang ating Armed Forces at talagang pinupuntahan namin 'yan, binibisita namin sila tuwing pupunta kami sa Jolo. Ilang beses na po kami pumunta doon sa kampo," he ended.