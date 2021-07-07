Press Release

July 7, 2021 SENATOR RICHARD J. GORDON'S FOLLOW-UP STATEMENT ON SENATOR MANNY PACQUIAO'S PRONOUNCEMENT THAT HE WILL URGE THE BLUE RIBBON TO CONDUCT PROBE ON CLAIMS OF CORRUPTION VS VARIOUS GOV'T AGENCIES Investigation of corruption cases must proceed but my committee cannot investigate based merely on newspaper accounts. I have neither received any request, nor has any Resolution been filed regarding Senator Manny Pacquiao's allegations. Moreover, no documents have been shared with us. Nevertheless, I will not shirk from my duty and responsibilities as Blue Ribbon Committee Chairman. The current allegations hurled by Senator Pacquiao against several executive departments, like any other allegation made by any other colleague, must be taken seriously. But before we can even think of proceeding, the Blue Ribbon must know what it will be specifically investigating. It cannot go willy-nilly into any battlefield without knowledge of the what, the who, the how, the when, and the damage it caused the government. Unfortunately, we have yet to see the specificity of the allegations. While the Committee may call for a hearing motu proprio, I need to see the specific facts surrounding the alleged offenses committed. In legal parlance, I need a bill of particulars to be fair to all concerned. The tremendous powers of the Blue Ribbon Committee cannot be exercised in a cavalier fashion that could only lead to abuse. We are not in the business of chasing ghosts. We are in the business of doing what is right. In the meantime, I have instructed the Blue Ribbon staff, as well as my own office staff, to get in touch with the authorities to find out whether there is "smoke and fire" that is right behind it. If there is basis, I will not hesitate to act and do what is right.