Poe on use of body camera:

We look forward to our police force nationwide finally wearing body cameras in their operations.

We count on the wisdom of the Supreme Court magistrates to come up with guidelines that will consider with equal value the people's constitutional rights and the unimpeded law enforcement by the police.

Our people expect that the Philippine National Police and concerned agencies have undertaken the proper and legal processes in the procurement of the body cameras.

Any report of possible irregularities does not bode well on the use of the body cameras which are seen as potential equalizer to show the unvarnished truth during operations.

Guided by appropriate protocols, we owe this technology to our people in becoming tools of accountability, crime fighting and attaining justice.