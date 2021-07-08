Bong Go sends best wishes to Pacquiao for his upcoming boxing match; says he and PRRD support him despite recent disagreements

Amid the recent issues between fellow Senator Manny Pacquiao and other leaders of the ruling party Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-LABAN), Senator Christopher "Bong" Go said that he and President Rodrigo Duterte remain supportive of the boxer in his upcoming match against Errol Spence Jr.

"Actually, nagkausap kami ni Pangulong Duterte tungkol dyan. Bilang Pilipino, suportado namin si Senator Manny sa kanyang laban," said Go during his visit to fire victims in Cainta, Rizal on Tuesday, July 6.

"Personally, gusto ko manalo si Senator Manny sa laban. Pilipino tayo, isa pong karangalan na manalo para sa bayan, sa ating bandila. Kami po ni Pangulong Duterte, suportado namin si Senator Manny sa kanyang laban sa susunod na buwan," he said.

Despite the issues, Go urged those who had made corruption complaints to back up their assertions so that the government can pursue the perpetrators and hold them accountable.

"Kaya nga po importante ebidensya. In fairness to everybody, pangalanan po. Ilatag po ang ebidensya para naman po malaman ng taumbayan kung meron ba talagang korapsyon at sino ba talaga ang sangkot," said Go.

"Dahil kung meron talagang sangkot, kahit na kaibigan ka o kakilala ka namin, kapag pumasok ka sa korapsyon, yari ka po. Sisibakin ka ni Pangulong Duterte," said Go.

Go mentioned that he remains friends with Pacquiao despite the issues surrounding the party. "Kami naman po ni Senator Pacquiao, magkasama kami sa partido. Kasama kami sa Senado. Magkaharap lang kami ng upuan at nag-uusap kami," said Go.

"Sabi ko magkaibigan naman tayo, sabi ko di ako threat kasi di ako interesado. I'm not interested sabi ko nga. Please count me out dahil di po ako interesado sa 2022 eleksyon," he added.

The Senator also hopes that Duterte's and Pacquiao's disagreements would be resolved soon. He went on to say that they all want to achieve the same thing, which is to rid the government of corruption.

"Dito lang po ako para makapagtrabaho and hopefully sana po pagdating ng panahon, pulitika lang naman po ito, sana po pagdating ng panahon magkabati na rin po at magkaayos sila dahil pareho naman kaming taga-Mindanao ni Senator Manny at ni Pangulong Duterte," said Go.

"Pero sa kampanya laban sa korapsyon, iisa kami. Sabi ko nga iisa kami ni Pangulong Duterte na labanan po ang korapsyon sa gobyerno. Kung meron kayong alam, isumbong n'yo na po. Di naman po pwede na fishing expedition at huhulaan lang natin sino ang sangkot," he ended.