Poe on vaccination card:

As the rollout of the vaccines against COVID-19 gathers pace, we trust that local government units have installed a reliable system in place to identify those who have been inoculated against the virus.

While a standard digital certificate is ideal, the paper record issued to vaccinated individuals should bear the integrity and protection against manipulation and abuse.

Tight record-keeping and documentation should complement the vaccination cards to guarantee that the sensitive health data of our people are secure.

The Vaccination Program Act that we passed not only aims to expedite procurement of the vaccines, but also ensures a smooth implementation of the entire inoculation process, including the issuance of the vaccine card.

The vaccine cards will play a key role in reestablishing our global connectivity, facilitating travels and employment, and reviving the economy to help our people turn the corner.