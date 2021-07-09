Press Release

July 9, 2021 Bong Go says the presidency is a "thankless job"; reiterates his focus is on assisting Filipinos in overcoming the pandemic Calling the presidency "a thankless job", Senator Christopher "Bong" Go reiterated that he is not interested in seeking a higher position in the 2022 national and local elections amid encouragements and the high trust that the Duterte administration is getting from the Filipino people. Go confessed during the meeting, aired on television on Tuesday, July 7, with President Rodrigo Duterte and other members of the ruling party PDP-LABAN that the pandemic has left him and the President exhausted yet still determined to focus on efforts to overcome the crisis. "Alam niyo po, gaya ng Pangulo, ako ay pagod na rin po sa ginagawa natin ngayon. Nakakawala ng pagod 'yung suportang pinapakita ng tao tuwing bumababa ka sa publiko," said Go. "Ako kasi bumababa talaga ako, pumupunta ako sa mga ospital, nakikita ko 'yung sitwasyon ng mga kababayan natin ngayon. Ako po ay nakikiusap sa inyo na unahin muna natin na malampasan ang pandemyang ito," he added. While describing the presidency as "a thankless job", the Senator stated that the need to serve the hopeless and helpless Filipinos remain a source of strength for them to keep fighting for the betterment of the country. "Napakahirap po ng trabaho ng isang Pangulo. Thankless job. Gagawin mo ang tama, sangkatutak na batikos ang aabutin mo. Nagkamali ka naman, babatikusin ka rin," he said. "Ang nagbibigay ng lakas sa amin ni Pangulong Duterte, 'yung mga kababayan nating hopeless at helpless na walang matakbuhan. 'Yun lang po lagi ang pinapaalala ni Pangulong Duterte. Unahin mo 'yung kapwa mo Pilipino, hindi ka magkakamali," Go added. While Go understands the responsibilities of a President, he said he would rather focus on helping the Filipino people overcome the current pandemic than vie for a higher post. "Ako naman po, wala akong ambisyon maging isang Pangulo. Alam ko po mismo ang problema ng isang Pangulo. Kita ko mismo si Pangulong Duterte, nagtatrabaho ng 24 oras sa isang araw," shared Go. "Consider me last, I'm not interested in running for the presidency dahil alam ko mahirap talaga 'yung trabaho. 'Yung tira na lang po ang akin, kung wala na po talaga kayong mahanap... Kung maaari, 'wag na lang po ako," he added. Go mentioned that rather than discussing politics, he will focus on assisting the government in developing and implementing measures to solve the COVID-19 situation. "I leave my fate to God, to the Dutertes -- malaki ang utang na loob ko sa kanila -- at sa mga Pilipino. Ang mga Pilipino ang nagbigay sa akin ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo bilang Senador. Unahin ko muna 'yung pagseserbisyo ngayon. Unahin muna natin ang pandemyang ito," he ended. In his previous interviews, Go reminded everyone, particularly government officials and politicians, to focus on the country's path towards COVID-19 recovery and set aside political talks for now. "Mag-focus muna tayo sa pag-recover po ng ating bansa at malampasan natin itong krisis na ating kinakaharap... importante po na maka-recover tayo dahil baka wala na tayong pulitikang pag-uusapan 'pag hindi natin ito nalampasan, itong krisis, itong pandemyang kinakaharap natin sa ngayon," he emphasized. Meanwhile, during his visit to fire victims in Bacoor, Cavite earlier, Go said that many members of the PDP-LABAN are urging President Duterte to run for Vice President next year. The Senator said that he will respect and support whatever decision President Duterte will make. "'Yung iba't ibang chapter ng PDP, iba't ibang miyembro po ng PDP nagpresinta sila urging the President to consider running for the vice presidency," said Go. "Ako naman po, nirerespeto ko po 'yung mga kapartido ko at ako naman po'y malaki ang tiwala ko kay Pangulong Duterte. Ang pino-point out nila doon is 'yung continuity," he added. The Senator cited 'continuity' as one of the main reasons for the support and encouragement Duterte is getting to run for the vice presidency. "Ayaw nilang mangulila at marami po silang sina-cite doon na kung bakit kailangan pong ipagpatuloy ni Pangulong Duterte or continuity po ng mga naumpisahang magandang pagbabago," Go said. "Halimbawa, sa kampanya laban sa korapsyon sa gobyerno, kampanya laban sa kriminalidad, at kampanya laban sa iligal na droga, at pati po 'yung mga Build, Build, Build program, itong COVID response natin mahirap putulin," he added. In a previous statement, Go emphasized that President Duterte remains determined to fight corruption, illegal drugs, and criminality until the end of his term and even beyond in order to deliver on his promise of providing a more comfortable life for all Filipinos. "Marahil marami pa siyang gustong gawin at tapusin na 'unfinished business' upang maisakatuparan ang pagkakaroon ng mas komportableng buhay ang ating mga kababayan. Sabi nga niya, "if there is space for him" -- ibig sabihin, kung ito ang nasa puso ninyo at kung ito ang makakabuti sa taumbayan, hindi niya isasantabi ang oportunidad na magserbisyo pa lalo," Go previously stated.