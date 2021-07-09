Message of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the election of Bishop Pablo Virgilio David as CBCP President

My warmest congratulations to Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David on his election as president of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP)!

I can attest to Bishop Ambo's courage and compassion for the marginalized and oppressed, such as Kian delos Santos and the other victims of extrajudicial killings. His strong advocacy for human rights, peace and the well-being of Filipinos is much needed in these troubled times.

I pray that Bishop Ambo will be able to use his new position to lead his courageous brother Bishops and guide the Filipino faithful towards building a better nation and stopping the killings, the corruption, the abuses, and the injustices in our society today.