Press Release

July 9, 2021 Let's keep our children safe, register to vote before Sept. 30 deadline AS THE Philippines ranked last among Global Finance's list of 134 safest countries, Senator Francis Pangilinan on Friday said the country stands a chance of being a safe haven anew especially for Filipinos if the right leaders are in government. "Bilang tatay, ang gusto natin sa mga anak natin ay isang lipunang ligtas. Gusto nating ligtas ang ating mga pamilya sa bahay, sa kalye, saan man sila pumunta. Gusto nating lumaki ang ating mga anak sa isang environment na malaya nilang maabot ang kanilang full potential," he said. "Ang mga lider na pipiliin natin ang magtatakda kung ano'ng direksyon ang pupuntahan natin bilang bayan, lalo na sa mga isyung generation-defining," he added, urging people to register before the September 30 deadline. The global ranking took into account three factors: war and peace; personal security; and natural disaster risk, "including the unique risk factors stemming Covid -19." It did not include countries with missing data. Pangilinan urged the people to register so they can vote and elect who they believe to be the right leaders in the May 2022 elections. "On key issues such as security or the pandemic or climate change, if we're not at the table and we don't take an active part, then we will lose the chance to install leaders who will genuinely work for the welfare of the people," he said. Citing the Covid-19 pandemic, he said it was important for officials to acknowledge that thousands have died, over 50,000 are still battling the disease, and on the average, 5,000 people get the infection every day. Millions have been left jobless, the economy is on a slump, and over 80 percent of the population remain unvaccinated. "Our performance in handling the pandemic has not been on par with other countries. Bakit kaya?" Pangilinan said. "Kailangang magparehistro at bumoto, at kumbinsihin ang kamag-anak at kaibigan. When people exercise this franchise and base it on their role as informed citizens, we get better outcomes," he added.