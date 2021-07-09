Press Release

July 9, 2021 Pangilinan congratulates Bishop David in new role as CBCP president "Taos-pusong pagpupugay sa pagkahalal kay Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David bilang bagong pangulo ng Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines. His new position expands his compassionate service to all Filipino Catholics and devotees. But knowing Bishop Ambo, he will give succor to everyone, especially the poor, the sick, and the dying -- as he has done all his life, and especially in dark times."