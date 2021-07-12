Press Release

July 12, 2021 Bong Go warns public against new COVID-19 variants; emphasizes importance of vigilance, continuing compliance with health protocols Senator Christopher "Bong" Go appealed to the public to remain vigilant, cooperate, and strictly comply with the government's health measures against COVID-19 following the emergence of new variants such as the reportedly more contagious Lambda variant. During the launch of the 127th Malasakit Center at the Southern Tagalog Regional Hospital in Bacoor City, Cavite, Go urged the public to be patient and to take the government's actions seriously, noting that a single quarantine offender may infect many more individuals if infected with the Lambda variant. "At sa mga Pilipino naman po, nakikiusap kami sa inyo, habaan n'yo po ang inyong pasensya, sumunod muna tayo sa mga quarantine protocols, at sana po'y walang magpaespesyal. Pagsinabi po ng gobyerno, ng IATF pitong araw, sumunod tayo. 'Pag nasa ika-limang araw po ay ite-test, sumunod po tayo," said Go, referring to quarantine measures implemented for returning Filipinos from so-called "Green countries" and who are fully vaccinated, either in the Philippines or abroad. "Isipin n'yo po, bawat isang positibo pagkumalat po 'yang Lambda o Delta variant na 'yan, marami pong madadamay. 'Yun po ang ayaw nating mangyari na kumalat po itong sakit na ito at bumagsak na naman po ang ating healthcare," he added. Lambda, the latest COVID-19 variant detected by the World Health Organization, has now been found in at least 30 countries. It is especially prevalent in South America, having first appeared in Peru in August 2020 and now accounting for a growing number of cases in the continent. The variant is responsible for nearly 82 percent of COVID-19 case samples identified in Peru in the months of May and June, per the Pan American Health Organization. It is categorized as a "variant of interest" instead of a "variant of concern" by the WHO, suggesting that it has been identified as a source of infection or has been detected in a number of countries. Go assured the public that necessary measures and protocols being imposed are based on good science, emphasizing that President Rodrigo Duterte and the rest of the administration, with the help of health experts, are working tirelessly to restore normalcy in the Philippines. "Kung babalik uli tayo noong Marso o noong Abril na nag-ECQ tayo, ang mas mahihirapan po 'yung mga mahihirap nating kababayan. 'Yung mga magsasara na negosyo, mawawalan na naman ng trabaho 'yung mahihirap, 'yung mga kababayan nating 'isang kahig, isang tuka'. So kailangan po ang kooperasyon ng bawat Pilipino... sumunod po tayo sa mga quarantine protocols, at disiplina po ng bawat Pilipino ang kailangan," the Senator mentioned. "Para naman po ito sa kapakanan ng bawat Pilipino at para po ito sa inyong lahat. Kaya kaunting tiis lang. Ginagawa ni Pangulong Duterte ang lahat... Kami po, ginagawa namin ang lahat po. Nagseserbisyo naman po kami sa inyo, 24/7 po iyan para po malampasan natin itong krisis na ito," he added. Go also praised the Philippine National Police for doing its job in enforcing the law while helping implement health protocols and other COVID-19 prevention measures. "Ako naman po, I commend the police. Kung wala pong manghuhuli, tuluy-tuloy po 'yung mga pasaway. Talagang tutuluyan sila at huhulihin. So kung ayaw n'yong makulong at ayaw n'yong makasuhan, sumunod tayo," said Go. "Kawawa po 'yung Pilipino na gusto pong mabuhay pa. 'Yung mga pasaway, please lang... huwag po kayong mandamay ng kapwa n'yo Pilipino na gusto lang pong mamuhay nang tahimik at mabuhay nang malusog at mawala na po itong COVID-19," he added. "Sino ba namang magtutulungan kung hindi tayo lang po kapwa natin Pilipino," he ended.