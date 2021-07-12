Senator Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship filed Committee Report No. 273 which penalizes "hoax ordering"

On June 28, 2021, Senator Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship filed Committee Report No. 273 which penalizes "hoax ordering". He underscored the urgent need to protect delivery riders of all food, grocery and pharmacy delivery services in light of the rising cases of unjust order cancellations and bogus transactions.

The proposed measure prohibits food, grocery, and pharmacy delivery service app providers from requiring their delivery riders and drivers to advance money for the fulfillment of orders. It also requires these delivery service app providers to establish a mandatory reimbursement scheme in favor of delivery riders and drivers in case of cancellation of confirmed orders.

"We need a law protecting our delivery riders and drivers. It is very timely and relevant. Even after the pandemic, this measure will be relevant because we have now grown accustomed to online services," said Pimentel.

To facilitate collection against cancelling customers, the bill requires the implementation of Know-Your-Customer (KYC) rules which will entail the submission and verification of proof of identity and residential address of customers, subject to compliance with the Data Privacy Act of 2012.

"The recent incidents of fake booking and hoax orders are quite alarming. Those acts must be criminalized. Nagtatrabaho ang ating mga riders nang maayos. Yung iba ay inaabot pa ng madaling araw sa kalye para kumita ng pera. Hindi sila dapat linoloko," expressed Pimentel.

The bill criminalizes several prohibited acts such as placing of hoax orders, cancellation of confirmed orders, and refusal to receive unpaid order. It also penalizes the act of using another person's personal information when registering for any food, grocery, and pharmacy delivery service.