Press Release

July 12, 2021 Poe: Rightsize bureaucracy, pave way for disaster resilience department Sen. Grace Poe renewed her call to rationalize government structures and processes to pave the way for the creation of the Department of Disaster Resilience. Poe issued the reminder as the typhoon season begins and Taal Volcano acts up amid the continuing threat of the pandemic. "The situation of our vulnerable countrymen becomes more difficult in the face of calamities amid the pandemic. We must not lose time to efficiently plan and collaborate on disaster risk mitigation and management," said Poe, who earlier filed Senate Bill 124 which seeks to create the Department of Disaster Resilience and Emergency Assistance and Management. The bill envisions the said department to provide the necessary leadership with accountability, steering various stakeholders toward a disaster-resilient Philippines. Some 20 typhoons pass through the country every year. The Philippines is also in the Pacific Ring of Fire, where many volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur. "We should transcend post-calamity coordination and undertake inclusive whole-of-society planning to lessen the impact of disasters and build resilient communities," Poe said. "All sectors must take into account the effects of climate change in all their undertakings," she added. Last week, 15 business organizations consisting of eight Philippine business groups and seven members of the Joint Foreign Chambers wrote the government to advocate for priority reforms and the passage of 17 measures including the Department of Disaster Resilience. "With one year left in the current Congress, we believe that the 17 measures are achievable reforms that will generate substantial impact in our shared vision of inclusive growth," the groups said. Poe: Disaster resilience, pag-ibayuhin sa gitna ng pandemya Muling nanawagan si Sen. Grace Poe na i-rationalize ang istraktura at proseso ng gobyerno para mabigyang daan ang pagbuo ng Department of Disaster Resilience. Ginawa ni Poe ang paalala lalo na't simula na ng mga pagbagyo kasabay ng pag-alburoto ng Bulkang Taal sa gitna ng pandemya. "The situation of our vulnerable countrymen becomes more difficult in the face of calamities amid the pandemic. We must not lose time to efficiently plan and collaborate on disaster risk mitigation and management," sabi ni Poe, na nauna nang naghain ng Senate Bill 124 na naglalayong magtatag ng Department of Disaster Resilience and Emergency Assistance and Management. Ang nasabing departamento ay inaasahang magbibigay ng kinakailangang pamumunong may pananagutan at magtitimon sa iba't ibang sektor patungo sa isang disaster-resilient na Pilipinas. Tinatayang may 20 bagyo ang tumatama sa bansa kada taon. Ang Pilipinas ay nasa Pacific Ring of Fire kung saan nagkakaroon ng madalas na mga pagsabog ng bulkan at lindol. "We should transcend post-calamity coordination and undertake inclusive whole-of-society planning to lessen the impact of disasters and build resilient communities," ayon kay Poe. "All sectors must take into account the effects of climate change in all their undertakings," dagdag pa niya. Noong nakaraang linggo, 15 business organization na kinabibilangan ng walong Philippine business group at pitong kasapi ng Joint Foreign Chambers ang sumulat sa gobyerno para itaguyod ang mga prayoridad na reporma at ang pagpasa sa 17 panukala, kabilang ang Department of Disaster Resilience. "With one year left in the current Congress, we believe that the 17 measures are achievable reforms that will generate substantial impact in our shared vision of inclusive growth," sabi ng grupo.