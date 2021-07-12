Poe on 5th year of arbitral tribunal ruling on West PH Sea:

The West Philippine Sea (WPS) belongs to the Filipino people, and the landmark arbitral award affirmed this ownership and gave it a permanent fixture in the international legal system.

Much is at stake in the huge maritime area that is rich in fish, oil, gas and other natural resources. Thousands of fishermen also rely on the catch area in the WPS for their food and livelihood.

We stand united with them in asserting our rights to our waters and protecting our territory from invasion and illegal activities.

We should make use of our victory in the tribunal to undertake a determined, focused and unflinching defense of our maritime entitlements and jurisdiction. We should be relentless in pursuing the peaceful path to exercise our rights, with the support of the international community.

Government leaders may come and go, but this would not alter the arbitral ruling, which is our victory and pride.