Press Release

July 12, 2021 Villanueva: Troll farms peddle 'fatal' misinformation Senator Joel Villanueva joined calls for the Upper Chamber to investigate allegations of public funds financing "troll" farms which were reportedly established to sow misinformation in time for the coming elections in 2022. "Organized trolls are weapons of mass distraction. The seeds of falsehood they plant ripen into hate ready to be harvested by those who are harmed by the truth," said Villanueva, chair of the Senate labor committee. Villanueva joined 11 other senators led by Senate President Vicente Sotto III and Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto in filing Senate Resolution No. 768, which asked the chamber to investigate reports that public funds were used to finance troll farms propagating "fake news." Misinformation, the senator said, could lead to serious consequences, sometimes even fatal. "When trolls peddle anti-vaccine information, the repercussions are literally deadly," Villanueva added. He then called on everyone, including all political groups, to publicly denounce these troll farms and abandon plans, if there are any, to utilize them in the 2022 elections. "All political groups should commit to a troll disarmament," Villanueva said. "Democracy can only flourish under the free and frank exchange of ideas, that may clash as they often should, but always must be anchored on facts," he added. The resolution defined a social media troll as "someone who creates conflict on sites like Twitter, Facebook and Reddit by posting messages that are particularly controversial or inflammatory with the sole intent of provoking an emotional response from other users." "These messages from trolls distract and take focus away from the subject at hand, sending a rational discussion down a rabbit hole of obscenities, personal attacks, and jokes," the resolution read. "Most trolls also post misleading statements or outright lies [on] the internet to manipulate public perception of issues or persons. Usually, trolls would set up fake social media accounts in order to retain their anonymity and escape prosecution," it added. The resolution further stated that the people should know why public funds were allegedly spent on troll farm operators "disguised as public relations practitioners and social media consultants" who sow fake news "rather than on COVID-19 assistance, healthcare, food security, jobs protection, education, among others." Villanueva, sumama sa panawagang imbestigahan ang diumano'y paggamit sa pondo ng taumbayan para sa troll farms Nanawagan si Senator Joel Villanueva na imbestigahan ng Senado ang diumano'y paggamit ng pondo ng gobyerno para sa mga "troll" farms na itinatag para magkalat ng maling impormasyon para sa nalalapit na halalan sa susunod na taon. "Makukunsidera po nating weapons of mass distraction ang mga organized trolls. Nagtatanim sila ng binhi ng kasinungalingan na nahihinog at inaani ng mga kababayan nating nalinlang sa akala nila ay katotohanan," ayon kay Villanueva, chair ng Senate labor committee. Inihain ni Villanueva kasama ang 11 pang senador sa pamumuno ni Senate President Vicente Sotto III at Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto ang Senate Resolution No. 768 na humihiling sa kapulungan na imbestigahan ang mga ulat na public funds ang gamit umano sa pagpopondo sa mga troll farms na nagpapakalat ng fake news. Giit ni Villanueva, ang pagpapalaganap ng fake news ay mayroong malubhang kahihinatnan "Kapag naghahasik po ang mga trolls ng maling impormasyon sa bakunahan, nakamamatay ang mga bunga nito," aniya. Umapela si Villanueva na kondenahin ang mga troll farms at magtulong-tulong upang buwagin ang mga ito. Umaapela tayo sa lahat ng mga political organizations sa troll disarmament. "Mapapayabong lang po natin ang ating demokrasya sa malaya at tapat na pagpapalitan ng mga ideya, na kahit magkakasalungat, naka-angkla naman sa katotohanan," ayon kay Villanueva. Inilalarawan sa resolution ang isang social media troll bilang isang taong naghahasik ng hindi pagkakaunawaan sa mga plataporma tulad ng Twitter, Facebook, at Reddit sa pamamagitan ng pag-post ng mga mensaheng kontrobersyal na naghihikayat sa ibang tao na magbigay ng emosyonal na tugon. Layunin ng resolusyon na alamin kung totoo nga ba ang mga balitang ginagamit ang pondo ng taumbayan para sa mga operator ng troll farm, imbis na gastusan na lamang ang mga programa para sa COVID-19 assistance, healthcare, food security, jobs protection, education, at iba pa.