Press Release

July 12, 2021 Villar's Baseco projects help uplift lives of residents Baseco residents are now benefitting from several projects being implemented by Senator Cynthia A. Villar as it provide them food security and create livelihood opportunities and jobs while maintaining a clean environment. Villar, known for providing jobs and means of income, has built livelihood projects in the poor community of Baseco in Tondo, Manila. She said these projects are now a source of food and additional earnings for their people. "We are very thankful that we are part of the intervention dedicated to the improvement of Baseco and its residents. Soon, we can all be proud of our hard work and showcase Baseco as a model site for a community rehabilitation project coupled with urban agriculture, aquaculture and other livelihood projects," stressed the senator who has established more than 3,000 livelihood projects across the country. Villar, chairperson of the Senate Agriculture and Food Committee, introduced in Baseco urban agriculture or gardening as she encouraged residents to plant vegetables and provided them with seedlings and organic fertilizer. "I believe that agriculture should not only be found in rural areas, but it should be practiced even in limited spaces in urban areas," said Villar. In 2019, the senator led the distribution of 10 fishing boats and five tri-bikes to Baseco to provide livelihood opportunities to beneficiaries. This was a partnership project by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) and Villar Social Institute for Poverty Alleviation and Governance (Villar SIPAG). Fishermen-residents in the area were also provided by Villar with fishing equipment. She also taught Baseco residents aquaculture so that they will have more foods on their tables aside from getting an extra income from them. The lady senator further initiated a project that builds toilet facilities to stop open defecation in the area. "We have been giving toilet bowls and building communal septic tanks to address the problem of sanitation in Baseco and afford residents access to a sanitary toilet facility," added Sen. Villar. To further ensure and clean and healthy environment in Baseco, Sen. Villar, also chair of the Senate committee in environment and natural resources, said she has been leading the campaign to implement waste management. She sought the commitment of authorities for the regular collection of garbage in Baseco to prevent solid waste accumulation in Manila Bay. She likewise noted that the mangroves they planted in the areas have been helping residents protect their lives and properties during typhoon surge and floodings. Before the pandemic, according to Sen. Villar, she's in Tondo every week because of her several programs that help poor families in the area. She has also been leading a regular clean up and tree-planting activities as well as checking on the progress of the construction of toilets. "We have been building roads and donating durable plastic chairs to schools in Baseco," also related Sen. Villar, who also brought her recycling projects, which were being done in her home city of Las Piñas to Baseco. Senator Villar was instrumental for the construction of roads in Baseco compound that currently provides convenience and comforts to its residents. With regards to her husband, Sen. Villar said Sen. Manny who was born and grew up in the slums of Tondo, Manila, has been continuously working with the people of Tondo to improve their communities. Every January, on the occasion of Tondo fiesta in honor of Sto.Niño, its patron saint, Senators Manny and Cynthia go to their house in Tondo to spend the day with all barangay captains and school principals of Tondo , have lunch and gift-giving to celebrate a belated Christmas. ### Baseco projects ni Villar, nakatutulong para maiangat ang buhay ng mga residente PINAKIKINABANGAN ng Baseco residents ang mga proyektong ipinatutupad ni Senator Cynthia A. Villar dahil sa nagbibigay ito sa kanila ng food security at livelihood opportunities at trabaho habang napananatili ang malinis na kapaligiran. Nagpatayo si Sen. Villar, na kilala sa pagbibigay ng hanapbuhay at mapagkakakitaan, ng livelihood projects sa mahirap na komunidad ng Baseco sa Tondo, Manila. Aniya, ang mga proyektong ito ay pinagkukunan ngayon ng pagkain ng mga residente at karagdagang kita. "We are very thankful that we are part of the intervention dedicated to the improvement of Baseco and its residents. Soon, we can all be proud of our hard work and showcase Baseco as a model site for a community rehabilitation project coupled with urban agriculture, aquaculture and other livelihood projects,"giit ng senador na nakapagtayo na ng mahigit 3,000 livelihood projects sa buong bansa," sabi pa ni Sen. Villar. Ipinatupad ni Sen. Villar, chairperson ng Senate Agriculture and Food Committee, sa Baseco ang urban agriculture o gardening at hinikayat ang mga residente na magtanim ng mga gulay. Namigay siya ng seedlings and organic fertilizer. "I believe that agriculture should not only be found in rural areas, but it should be practiced even in limited spaces in urban areas," sabi pa ni Sen. Villar. Noong 2019, pinangunahan ng senador ang pamamahagi ng 10 fishing boats at limang tri-bikes sa Baseco para magbigay ng livelihood opportunities sa beneficiaries. Ito ay partnership ng Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) at Villar Social Institute for Poverty Alleviation and Governance (Villar SIPAG). Binigyan din ng senadors ng fishing equipment ang mga mangingisdang residente ng Baseco. Tinuruan din niya ang Baseco residents ng aquaculture para mas marami silang pagkain bukod sa meron din silang karagdagang kita. Pinangunahan din niya ang proyekto na nagpapatayo ng toilet facilities para mahinto ang open defecation sa lugar. "We have been giving toilet bowls and building communal septic tanks to address the problem of sanitation in Baseco and afford residents access to a sanitary toilet facility," dagdag pa ni Sen. Villar. Upang matiyak ang malinis at malusog na kapaligiran sa Baseco, isinusulong din ni Sen. Villar, chairperson din ng Senate committee on environment and natural resources, ang waste management. Hiniling niya sa mga awtoridad sa regular na pagkuha ng basura para hindi ito tumambak sa Manila Bay. Binigyan diin din niya na malaki ang naitutulong ng kanilang mga itinanim na mangroves para protektahan ang mga residente laban sa typhoon surge and floodings. Bago ang pandemic, sinabi ni Sen. Villar, na linggo linggo siyang nasa Tondo dahil sa kanyang mga programa na nakatutulong sa mahihirap na pamilya. Nagsasagawa rin siya ng regular na clean up and tree-planting activities bukod sa binubusisi niya ang mga pinagagawang palikuran. "We have been building roads and donating durable plastic chairs to schools in Baseco," sabiu Sen. Villar, na dinala rin sa Baseco ang kanyang recycling projects mula sa Las Piñas. Naging daan din si Sen. Villar sa konstruksyon ng mga kalsada sa Baseco compound na nagbibigay ng ginhawa sa mga residente. Idinagdag pa ni Sen. Villar na patuloy ang ang kanyang asawang si Sen. Manny na iipinanganak at lumaki sa sa slum ng Tondo, sa pagtataguyod sa mga residente upang mapabuti ang kanilang komunidad. Tuwing kapistahan ng Sto. Nino sa Tondo sa buwang ng Enero, nagtutungo sina Senators Manny and Cynthia sa kanilang bahay sa Tondo at nakikisalamuha sa lahat barangay captains at school principals. Meron silang lunch at gift-giving para sa isang belated Christmas celebration.###