Press Release

July 13, 2021 National Patient Navigation and Referral Center launched as Bong Go lauds gov't efforts strengthening health service delivery Senator Christopher "Bong" Go praised the government's efforts to strengthen its response to the COVID-19 pandemic and other health threats during the inauguration of the National Patient Navigation and Referral Center (NPNRC) at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City on Monday, July 12. The NPNRC, formerly called the One Hospital Command Center, shall ensure the optimum use of existing health resources by streamlining processes for health facilities and health care provider networks to create a more coordinated patient referral and transfer system. In his speech, the Chair of the Senate Committee on Health commended the continuing efforts to strengthen the country's pandemic response through innovative solutions to the problems brought about by the global health crisis. This initiative, he said, shall ensure the efficient provision of essential health services to all Filipinos. "The (NPNRC) marks another milestone on the government's relentless efforts in providing a fast, efficient and unified COVID-19 response. Noong nag-umpisa ang pandemya, hindi alam ng mga pasyente kung saan sila pupunta. Minsan pupunta sila sa iba't ibang ospital o namamatay na lang sila dahil hindi nila alam kung saan sila pwedeng tanggapin," said Go. "Ayaw nating pinapasa at pinapahirapan ang mga pasyente. Gamit ang teknolohiya, mas mabilis na ngayon ang referral para sa mga nangangailangan ng serbisyong medikal. Mapuno man ang mga ospital, mabilis pa din ang pagbibigay ng serbisyo dahil alam na nila kung saan pupunta," he continued. For his part, Go vowed to ensure that the safety and health of Filipinos remains the top priority. He reiterated his commitment to pursue measures that will improve the delivery and quality of health and health-related services, especially in poor and remote areas. "Basta kapakanan ng mga mahihirap, 'yung mga helpless, hopeless at walang matakbuhan, ipaglalaban ko 'yan hanggang sa huli. Talagang nakakaawa ang ating sitwasyon. Bumababa ako sa mga ospital as far as Jolo at nakita ko may umaabot ng 400% ang occupancy rate! Paano gagaling ang mga pasyente kung ganyan ang sitwasyon nila? We should invest more in our healthcare system right now," he emphasized. In the Senate, Go has sponsored a total of 24 measures which were passed into law that improved the capabilities or capacities of various health facilities throughout the country. 13 of these bills were approved by President Rodrigo Duterte last June paving the way for the increase in bed capacity or establishment of a new hospital in the following locations: Quezon City; Mandaluyong City; Sinait, Ilocos Sur; Naguilian and Rosario, La Union; Rosales, Pangasinan; Palo and Tacloban City, Leyte; Bacolod City, Negros Occidental; Rizal, Palawan; Misamis Occidental; Medina, Misamis Oriental; and Malita, Davao Occidental. In 2019, the Senator also principally authored and sponsored the measure that became the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019. The law directs the establishment of a Malasakit Center in every hospital run by the Department of Health and in the Philippine General Hospital. The primary aim of the program is to reduce a hospital bill to the lowest amount possible by covering patient services and expenses, such as surgeries, laboratories and medicines. Continuing his speech, Go praised the efforts of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) to address capacity constraints in the healthcare system, especially in Metro Manila and nearby provinces, by constructing modular hospitals that are equipped with COVID-19 isolation facilities and intensive care unit beds. "Bawat minuto na nasasayang, buhay ang nakataya diyan. May pinag-usapan din kami ni (Congresswoman Angelina Tan) at kasalukuyan kong pinag-aaralan ang bill niya na mag-iinstitutionalize sa National Patient Navigation and Referral System. Sisikapin nitong matulungan ang mga pasyente makahanap ng ospital, sumagot ng queries sa health services, magbigay ng teleconsultations, at ma-coordinate ang mga pasyenteng nangangailangan ng medical assistance," continued Go. "Pinag-aaralan natin ang lahat ng posibleng paraan na maaaring makapagpabilis sa daloy ng serbisyo at makatulong sa ating mga kababayan," he added. The Senator also recognized frontliners for their valuable contributions to the pandemic response. He vowed to work alongside the President to defend their interests, citing his previous efforts in pushing for the release of benefits for health workers. "Sa lahat ng mga frontliners from the doctors, nurses down to the utility workers, maraming salamat sa sakripisyo niyo sa panahong ito. Bilang inyong (health) committee chair sa Senado, nandidito ako sa inyong likod, magtatrabaho para sa kapakanan niyo," promised Go. "Kung may reklamo kayo gaya ng mga delays ng mga benefits, I am here to fight for you. Hindi katanggap-tanggap sa amin ni Pangulong Duterte na may ma-delay na benefits para sa inyo," he stressed. To boost the country's health workforce, Go had previously urged National Task Force Against COVID-19 chief implementer and vaccine czar Carlito Galvez, Jr. to include the frontline personnel of the Professional Regulation Commission in the A4 priority group for vaccination so that health graduates can proceed with their board exams immediately. He expressed confidence in the Philippines' ability to emerge from the ongoing crisis stronger than ever, and called on all parties to strengthen cooperation to tackle the many challenges posed by the pandemic. "Hopefully, conditions will stabilize as we continue to roll out the vaccines. We are doing our best to balance our economic and health interests ... Ayon mismo sa World Health Organization, the Philippines is doing a good job in its COVID-19 response based sa ating kakayahan at kapasidad bilang isang middle income na bansa," said Go. "Pagdating sa trabaho, isa lang ang layunin namin ng Pangulo, ang magserbisyo sa inyo. Palagi niyang pinapaalala sa akin: just do what is right at unahin mo ang kapakanan ng iyong kapwa at hinding-hindi ka magkakamali. Mamaya na tayo magmalaki 'pag tapos na itong krisis. Ang importante ngayon ay kung paano natin mapagaan ang buhay ng bawat Pilipino. Sa mga bumabatikos, magtulungan nalang tayo kaysa magsisihan at maghanap ng butas," he encouraged. The ceremony was also attended by IATF-EID Co-Chair and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, NTF Chief Implementer and Vaccine Czar Secretary Carlito Galvez, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, NTF Chairperson Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, NTF Deputy Chief Implementer and Testing Czar Vivencio Dizon, WHO Representative in the Philippines Dr. Rabindra Abeyasinghe, Quezon 4th District Representative Tan, and MMDA Chairman Benjamin Abalos, Jr. among others.