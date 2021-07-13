Nini Avanceña's 100 years show a life well-lived: Pangilinan

We lost Tita Nini Quezon-Avanceña last night. She lived a life full of passion and service. We offer our sincerest condolences to her family, friends, and loved ones.

Most of Tita Nini's 100 years were as a family woman and staunch ally of justice and human rights. She always carried her family's legacy with grace and added her own pursuits befitting the needs of the time.

Kapit-bisig kami ni Tita Nini noong student activist pa ako sa panahon ng martial law. She lent her name and gravitas to difficult valuable causes, including those of political detainees. She made such an impact. After the Marcos dictatorship was toppled, she became a member of the Presidential Human Rights Committee, together with Senators Ka Pepe Diokno and Lorenzo Tañada. Sila ang aking mga role model, lalo na sa pagtaguyod ng katarungan.

Hindi ko malilimutan ang buong-buong suporta sa akin ni Tita Nini noong una kong sabak sa electoral campaign taong 1992. Nag-distribute pa siya ng leaflet bagamat isa siyang Quezon at mga 71 years old na siya noon.

Maaaring nawalan tayo, ang Pilipinas, ng ugnay sa napakatapang nating kasaysayan. But Tita Nini's legacy will live on in its pages. Her sacrifices and contributions, along with the rest of their family, will always be remembered. Maraming salamat po Tita Nini, and may you rest in peace.