Pangilinan to China: Stop poisoning our food source in West PH Sea

FOLLOWING a US-based report on human waste and sewage dumped by hundreds of Chinese ships in the West Philippine Sea, Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan is calling on the Chinese government to stop such activities and leave the area.

"Hindi na nga sa inyo, sisirain niyo pa. Umalis kayo riyan," he said Tuesday in reaction to the report of the US-based company Simularity, which provides satellite data imagery showing the dumping.

"Tapunan ng basura ang trato sa ating bansa. Ganito ang isinusukli ng China sa mga sunud-sunuran, tikom ang bibig, at kaduwagan. Wala tayong utang na loob sa mga umaagaw sa ating yamang dagat at karagatan, sa mga inaalipusta ang ating mga mangingisda," he added.

Pangilinan said the Philippine government must assert its rights over the said waters and protect our fishermen's freedom to earn a living there.

"Mayaman sa isda at iba pang pagkaing dagat ang lugar. At kung patuloy na masisira ang mga bahura kung saan naninirahan ang maraming yamang-dagat dahil sa mga ginagawa ng Chinese sa lugar, gutom ang hinaharap ng milyon-milyong umaasa sa yaman ng West Philippine Sea," he said, agreeing with the conclusion of the founder and CEO of Simularity.

At the same time, as oil prices continue to increase, Pangilinan underscores the potential of the country's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) as energy source that could shield Filipinos from oil price spikes.

"Hindi lang sa pagkain mayaman ang West Philippine Sea, mayamin din ito sa gas. The West Philippine Sea could be the answer to the attainment of our energy security and sustainability so that our people will no longer have to suffer from high oil prices," Pangilinan said.

"Kaya naman kailangang igiit ang ating karapatan sa ating exclusive economic zone," he added.

Since the series of oil price hikes started this year, prices of gasoline, diesel and cooking gas have increased from P8 to P12, a heavy toll especially among Filipinos already suffering from the brunt of the economic downturn brought by the pandemic lockdowns, Pangilinan said.

"Ang piso kada litrong itinataas ng presyo ng langis ay pisong nababawas pa sa inuuwing kita ng mga drayber ng tricycle, jeepney, at bus na nakakapasada pa. Bawas ito sa badyet ng pagkain ng pamilya," he said.

Experts say the WPS is potentially rich in methanol, an alternative biofuel, which could fuel the country's economy for many years.

"Hindi lang ito political o legal issue, itong laban para sa ating karapatan sa WPS ay isyu ng sikmura," Pangilinan said.