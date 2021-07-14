Press Release

July 14, 2021 Bong Go lauds increasing vaccine confidence among Filipinos; urges public to maintain discipline and cooperate with authorities to achieve herd immunity this year The confidence of Filipinos in COVID-19 vaccines has been increasing, thanks to the continuing vaccination efforts of the government, according to Senator Christopher "Bong" Go. In an interview during the inauguration of the One Hospital Command Center at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City on July 12, Go said that he has observed during his visits throughout the country that more Filipinos are now more willing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. "Ako naman po, sa kakaikot ko sa buong bansa, nakita ko na tumaas na po ang tiwala ng taumbayan sa pagbabakuna. Kung noon po pinapataas ko sila ng kamay less than 20 percent (lang ang nagtaas at willing magpabakuna), ngayon po, umaabot na po sa 50 percent ang nagtataas ng kamay," noted Go. "Ibig sabihin, marami na pong nagtitiwala sa bakuna," he added. In a Pulse Asia survey conducted from June 7 to 16, it was revealed that 43% of Filipinos now want to get inoculated against COVID-19, a big jump from the 16% in February. That said, Go continues to appeal to individuals who are already in the priority list to not waste the opportunity to get protected by the vaccine as he emphasized that these are safe, effective and based on good science. "Disiplina at kooperasyon at huwag muna kayo maging kumpyansa. Habang nagbabakuna, please lang mask pa rin, face shield, social distancing at hugas ng kamay," reminded the Senator. "There is light at the end of the tunnel. Tingnan niyo po sa ibang bansa, 'yung mga mahilig sa basketball, nakakapaglaro na sila ng basketball doon. Nakakapanood na sila ng basketball. Tayo rito, medyo nahuhuli tayo. Magbubukas na rin po ang PBA ngayong July 16 pero wala pang audience. Punto ko rito, hindi na po tayo nalalayo 'pag magpabakuna na po kayo. Tinanong ko kung anong requirements nila doon, 'pag bakunado ka, pwede ka nang manood," he added. As of July 10, the country has received a total of 20,779,910 vaccines. A total of 3,152,1000 AstraZeneca doses arrived in the country on July 8 and 9, while 170,000 Sputnik V doses arrived on July 9 and 10. The country expects to receive a running total of 50 million COVID-19 jabs from different manufacturers since they first arrived until the end of August. In encouraging Filipinos to get vaccinated, Go urged them to consider the hassle and inconveniences of taking COVID-19 tests, which will be lessened as a travel requirement for fully vaccinated people. Those who have completed all of their doses may also be allowed further mobility with less restrictions. "Pag nagpa-test ka..., medyo masakit pa 'yun. Pili na lang kayo. Pa-bakuna kayo na isang turok o dalawang turok, two doses, medyo masakit pero protektado kayo. Kung ayaw niyong magpabakuna, panay test naman 'yung ilong niyo, kakalikutin," said Go. "Halos linggu-linggo 'yung test na gagawin sa inyo. Pili na lang kayo, mas mabuti pang protektado na lang kayo sa pagbabakuna," he added. Under the revised travel protocol of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, local government units may accept COVID-19 vaccination cards for interzonal travel of vaccinated individuals in lieu of a negative RT-PCR test. The Senator then urged the public to be part of the solution as the government aims to achieve population protection this year and eventually herd immunity. "Marami na po ang gustong magpabakuna. Ang pakiusap ko lang po sa hindi pa po nagpapabakuna kapag nasa priority list na po kayo, please lang po, please magtiwala kayo sa bakuna. Huwag kayong matakot sa bakuna," said Go. "Ang bakuna po ang tanging susi o solusyon kung gusto niyo po sumaya ang ating Pasko para makamtan na po natin 'yung population protection at herd immunity ngayong taong ito, 'yun po napakaimportante," he added.