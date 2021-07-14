Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on Japan's affirmation of the 2016 Hague ruling

*Please see attached letter from Embassy of Japan and statement of Japan Foreign Minister MOTEGI Toshimitsu)

I am encouraged by Japan's commitment to uphold the principles of international law by unambiguously supporting the Philippines' 2016 victory at The Hague.

My heartfelt gratitude to Japan's Foreign Minister Hon. Toshimitsu Motegi as well as Amb. Kazuhiko Koshikawa for expressing their assurances that Japan will continue to oppose excessive and illegitimate maritime claims over the entire South China Sea. Domo arigatogozaimashita for being a consistent ally.

I look forward to working and cooperating with Japan, along with other nations in the ASEAN and the Indo-Pacific region, in our common goal of ensuring that disputes are resolved without violence and aggression, and that the generations to come enjoy stability and peace.