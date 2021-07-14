Pangilinan files proposed Senate resolution honoring life & service of Nini Avancena-Quezon

SENATOR Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Tuesday filed a resolution honoring the life and service of Maria Zeneida "Nini" Quezon-Avanceña, the last surviving daughter of the late President Manuel L. Quezon.

"Tita Nini will always be remembered as a staunch ally of freedom, justice, human rights. Her immense passion and love for the country and its people continue to inspire us to fight the good fight," Pangilinan said.

Proposed Senate Resolution No. 776 highlights Avanceña's "deep love of country, sense of duty, and unwavering faith in our countrymen" through her contributions in advocating for human rights, social justice, peace, and fighting for the rights, welfare, and freedom of political prisoners during the martial law era.

Avanceña was among the founders of the Concerned Women of the Philippines in 1978. The socio-civic organization stood against tyranny; fought for human rights; and defended the poor, exploited, and victims of injustices during the martial rule of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

She also became a member of the Kilusan sa Kapangyarihan at Karapatan ng Bayan (Kaakbay), a group founded by human rights defender and former Senator Jose "Ka Pepe" Diokno, that sought to end the dictatorial rule through non-violent means.

"Through this resolution, we honor her life and service to the nation. Her sacrifice for the sake of freedom and democracy will never be forgotten," Pangilinan said.

Avanceña died on July 12, 2021 at the age of 100.