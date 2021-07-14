Unity is key in winning 2022 elections: Pangilinan

"The other way of looking at the most recent Pulse Asia survey is that the sum of the alternatives' numbers is much bigger than the numbers of the ruling party. Isama mo pa ang 8 percent na undecided, that's majority of the voting population.

May kasabihan nga, 'Matibay ang walis, palibhasa'y magkabigkis.'

'Yan ang lesson ng 2019, 2016, at kahit na ng 1986 elections: Unity among those who want a different direction for the country is paramount. Unity to support those who can deliver the best possible Covid response so that our people's lives and livelihoods are saved. Our people deserve nothing less: Our people's food, jobs, and health are on the line.

No one is unbeatable in front of a united people working toward a common goal.

Ramdam na natin ang hirap ng pamunuang malabo -- lalo na sa mga usaping sikmura. More tedious but critical steps are ahead for all of us who love our family and our country, but they need to be taken."