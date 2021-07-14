Statement of Senator Joel Villanueva on the reported dumping of waste by Chinese vessels at the West Philippine Sea

It is sad, but not unexpected, that a country would treat as waste paper a court decision on our waters where its ships now dump their wastes on.

We'd like to be a friend of China, but its leaders are making it hard for us to fall in love with them, when all they have shown us are public displays of aggression.

Mahirap po atang suklian ng respeto at kabutihang-loob ang isang kapitbahay na kumakamkam sa bahagi ng lote o pag-aari natin at magtatapon pa ng dumi.

Whether it is between neighbors or nations, you nurture relationships with kindness, not with sewage.