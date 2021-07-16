Press Release

July 16, 2021 Dispatch from Crame No. 1099:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima On Duterte's Legacy of Hunger Duterte's leadership, or the lack of it, is a never-ending crisis. Walang palya at walang hangganan ang kapalpakan. More than a year into the pandemic, and at the tail-end of Duterte's term, there is still no clear improvement in the country's poverty situation. Sa tinatayang P4.2 milyon na pamilyang nagugutom nitong nakaraang tatlong buwan, may ilalala pa ba ang administrasyong ito? Patuloy ang pagdurusa ng sambayanang Pilipino dahil sa kawalan ng maayos na ayuda, konkretong aksyon sa nakakaalarmang pagtaas ng presyo ng mga pangunahing bilihin, at batugang pamamahala ng pangulo na wala man lang komprehensibong plano kung paano matutugunan ang mga pangunahing pangangailagan. With only eleven months of Duterte at the helm of a sinking economy, you'd think they'd now put their game faces on to seriously tackle the issues. Instead, the government continues to have an inutile for a head and kowtowers and yes-men instead of leaders - all worked up with premature campaigning. His cohorts are busy politicking, while Duterte himself contemplates running for VP. Pagpapanatili sa kapangyarihan na lang ang nasa tuktok ng kanilang prayoridad. Bahala na kung ilan milyon pa ang magutom at mawalan ng trabaho. The COVID-19 pandemic did more than take away loved ones and livelihood. It also unraveled the incompetent government we have all exhaustingly endured for years. And we must remember this come elections: instead of stepping up and offering competent public service that we deserve, this government went on a debt spree that lined the pockets of those in power so deep that they have more than enough for a well-oiled campaign machinery for themselves. What should have been reason enough for them to do good and do more was turned into an opportunity to plaster the streets with their faces. All at the expense of the Filipino people. Buhay, kabuhayan, at pangarap ang ninakaw nila sa ating mga kababayan. We've been pushing for cash assistance and livelihood since last year but this government's priorities remain questionable. How can it underspend on social welfare programs? How can funds revert back to the treasury when millions sleep with empty stomachs every night? And they want six more years of this? (Access the handwritten version, here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatchno1099)