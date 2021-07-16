Press Release

July 16, 2021 STATEMENT OF SEN. KIKO PANGILINAN LIBERAL PARTY PRESIDENT ON THE RECENT PULSE ASIA SURVEYS "At this point in 2015, VP Leni Robredo's numbers were even lower. PNoy at this point in 2009 was not even in the polls. Kitang-kita naman na ang focus ni VP Leni, nasa pagtulong sa tao lalo na dahil pandemya. Remember that the last time she actually went all-out on the campaign trail, she rose from 1 percent to victory. I have absolutely no doubt that when she does declare her candidacy, kapag luminaw sa taumbayan ang pagkatao niya, she will become an even stronger center of gravity for those who believe in strong, competent, compassionate, courageous leadership. It has happened before; being an underdog is nothing new for VP Leni. I also know that if PNoy were still with us today, he would tell VP Leni that she is on the right track. Continue helping people. Focus on being there for our people. Ngayon pa lang, in fact, tumutugon na ang taumbayan. Kabi-kabila ang panawagan sa kanyang tumakbo. I've worked with PNoy. Iisa ang mga batayang paninindigan ni PNoy at VP Leni. There is no doubt in our minds that if PNoy were still around, his support for VP Leni would be unequivocal."