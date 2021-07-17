Press Release

July 17, 2021 Anti-corruption efforts improved during Duterte administration, says Bong Go as he calls on Filipinos to help clean government of corruption Senator Christopher "Bong" Go is optimistic that the government's anti-corruption efforts have improved under the Duterte Administration, and he continues to encourage Filipinos to report any kind of wrongdoing to the appropriate authorities and assist in the fight against corruption. In an ambush interview after he personally attended the launch of the 129th Malasakit Center at the Tondo Medical Center in Manila on Friday, July 16, Go stressed the determination of President Rodrigo Duterte to eradicate corruption in the government. "Magiging biased naman po ako kay Pangulong Duterte dahil malapit po kami pero sa pagka-alam ko sa pagiging serious po ni Pangulo sa kampanya laban sa iligal na droga, kampanya laban sa katiwalian sa gobyerno, kampanya laban sa kriminalidad, tuluy-tuloy po 'yan from Day 1 hanggang ngayon patapos na ang kanyang termino, tuluy-tuloy po 'yan, hindi po ako naniniwalang lumala," said Go. "Naniniwala po ako na mayroong improvement po at talagang seryoso po ang ating mahal na Pangulo na sugpuin po 'yun dahil siya po mismo nagiging halimbawa po siya sa Pilipino. Diyan, matagal kami sa Malacanang, totoo 'yung sinabi niya ni piso po, any government transaction, hindi po nakikialam si Pangulong Duterte at hindi po kami nakikialam," he added. Senator Manny Pacquiao, Go's colleague, filed a resolution on Thursday calling for a Senate inquiry into the Department of Social Welfare and Development's alleged inability to distribute PhP10.4 billion in Social Amelioration Program funds. Previously, the DSWD denied that amounts of money were missing from the delivery of financial aid to low-income households who bore the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic's lockdown restrictions. The DSWD has stated that it is prepared to face any investigation into Pacquiao's allegations. Meanwhile, Go has urged all Filipinos to report any instance of government corruption to proper agencies, saying that he is also willing to listen to them in confidence and pursue appropriate actions to hold accountable those at fault. "Gaya ng sinabi ko... you cannot easily totally eradicate corruption in government. Napakahirap po... kung hindi po kayo magsusumbong sa amin, kay Pangulong Duterte, sa PACC (Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission). Nandito naman po si Chairman Greco Belgica, mayroon po kaming grupong Truth and Justice Coalition, isumbong niyo po sa amin," said Go. The Truth and Justice Coalition was founded in October 2018 as a result of Go and the PACC's initiative to assist the government in fighting corruption by assisting with fact-finding inquiries, lifestyle checks, and other investigations. It collaborates with lawyers, retired public officials, religious leaders, the private sector, and other government institutions to create platforms for citizens to report corruption and reward those who do so. "Handa po kaming makinig sa inyo with confidentiality po, kung hindi niyo po isusumbong at hindi po kayo makikipag cooperate sa ating mga otoridad, eh wala pong mangyayari," Go added. Meanwhile, Go said he welcomes any investigation on alleged anomalies in order to bring out the truth. He also stressed that rather than just throwing baseless criticisms, critics should help fellow Filipinos in need while also helping the government fight corruption. "I welcome any investigation po para lumabas po ang katotohanan. Kasama tayo diyan para labanan ang korapsyon sa gobyerno kung mayro'n man po," said Go. "Katulad nitong mga nasa DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development) natin. Nagsasakripisyo po ito. Araw-araw po itong lumalabas at pinagdududahan pa po," he added. That said, the Senator also affirms his and Duterte's support for his colleagues who want to tackle government corruption. "Kami ni Pangulong Duterte ay kaisa n'yo po kami. Kahit sino pang kasamahan ko sa Senado, kaisa n'yo po kami labanan ang any form of corruption, any form of anomalies, lalabanan po namin ni Pangulong Duterte 'yan," assured Go. "At hindi po kami titigil. Magkasama po tayo na sugpuin po ang korapsyon sa gobyerno," he ended.