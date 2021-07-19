Hontiveros urges DOLE to investigate, act on 'labor abuses' reported by food delivery riders

Senator Risa Hontiveros has urged the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to formally investigate and act on reported incidents of 'labor abuses' experienced by delivery riders.

"Nananawagan ako sa DOLE na aksyunan agad ang hinaing ng ating delivery riders na nakararanas ng panggigipit sa mobile app operators. Bawat araw na sila ay nababalahaw ay katumbas ng isang araw na wala silang maiuuwing kita sa kanilang pamilya," she said.

The senator made the call after food delivery app Food Panda suspended at least 500 accredited riders in Davao City after they participated in a unity ride supporting other riders who were suspended and denied access to the mobile app for 10 years.

The group is also complaining about the recent fare adjustment which significantly decreased their earnings to as low as P20.00 per ride.

Hontiveros said that DOLE should swiftly mediate and look into the working conditions of the Davao City food panda riders, not just to avoid interruptions in the service, but more importantly, to install safeguards to ensure the protection of food delivery riders as they are also 'workers'.

"Hindi man itinuturing sa ngayon na empleyado ang mga delivery riders, sila ay mga manggagawa na naghahanapbuhay at tumutulong hindi lang sa kanilang pamilya kundi sa ekonomiya. Hangga't walang inilalabas na guidelines ang DOLE o hindi sila namamagitan ay walang mangyayari," Hontiveros stated.

"Failure to act on such grievances is negligence on the part of the government. Hindi pwedeng nakatengga lang tayo habang alam nating may posibleng pang-aabuso na nangyayari sa ating workforce, sa gitna ng pandemya," she added.

Earlier, Hontiveros also called on DOLE to issue guidelines and labor standards that will better protect and promote the welfare of delivery riders.

The Senator also filed a resolution seeking an investigation on the working conditions in the so-called 'gig economy', which includes delivery riders, to address labor issues surrounding the emerging sector.

"Isang napakahalagang punto ng aming resolusyon ay, given recent changes in the way people work, perhaps we should make sure our labor laws protect all workers and not just those regularly employed," she said.

"Umaasa ako na mabibigyan ng dignidad sa trabaho ang sinumang manggagawa na nagsasakripisyo at dumidiskarte para sa pamilya ano man ang kanyang employment status," Hontiveros concluded.