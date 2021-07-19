Press Release

July 19, 2021 On the Effects of Climate Change and Global Warming More at: https://pinglacson.net/2021/07/19/on-the-effects-of-climate-change-and-global-warming/ The effects of global warming have become evident in that a lot has changed in our environment. The deadly flooding that devastated parts of western Europe is the most recent - and grim - proof of this. That being said, no nation can do it alone. It is time for the community of nations to really take this issue very seriously. The Earth can only take so much abuse, cruelty and punishment from man. If we still cannot see some obvious acts of revenge from Mother Nature, we may wake up one day personally witnessing her fury upon us, one way or the other. Meanwhile, Senate President Tito Sotto and I continue to do our research on climate change and related issues, as the issue was consistently brought up in the consultations that we have conducted so far.