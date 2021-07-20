Press Release

July 20, 2021 Gatchalian seeks improved learner performance in math, science to foster innovation To successfully foster innovation in the new normal and aid the country's post-pandemic recovery, Senator Win Gatchalian pressed the need to improve K to 12 learners' proficiency in both math and science. Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, said it is crucial to equip learners with strong foundational skills that will boost innovation, which is deemed crucial in boosting economic recovery and building resilience, including preparedness for future health threats like the ongoing pandemic. Results of the 2019 Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS), however, showed that among Grade 4 learners who were assessed, only 19 percent had some basic mathematical knowledge, while 13 percent showed limited understanding and knowledge of scientific concepts and foundational science facts. Another study, the 2019 Southeast Asia Primary Learning Metrics (SEA-PLM) showed that among Grade 5 learners, only 17 percent developed the proficiency in mathematics to transition to secondary education. In the 2018 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), the Philippines ranked second lowest in both math and science. While the Department of Education (DepEd) is currently streamlining the K to 12 curriculum, Gatchalian also cited the need to improve the quality of teachers and address issues hounding the "spiral progression approach" mandated in the Enhanced Basic Education Act of 2013 (Republic Act No. 10533). The spiral progression approach or the spiral curriculum exposes learners into a variety of topics and concepts which makes the curriculum crowded. For some, this concept is not conducive to teaching in depth or not helping students master the basic subjects. In a workshop organized for teachers by Gatchalian with the help of non-government organization Synergeia Foundation, it was revealed that there were few or no teachers who were trained to teach all the branches or areas of a subject. Science teachers, for example, were only trained to teach in one area of expertise rather than the different branches such as Chemistry, Biology, and Physics. Senate Bill No. 2152 or the Teacher Education Excellence Act, principally authored and sponsored by Gatchalian, seeks to improve the quality of teacher education and training in the country. The proposed measure seeks to revamp the Teacher Education Council (TEC) and improve the coordination among the Department of Education (DepEd), the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), and the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC). This will ensure the link and coherence between pre-service education and in-service education, and improve teacher education outcomes. # # # Gatchalian: Iangat ang kakayahan ng mga mag-aaral sa math, science Sa pagsulong ng inobasyon sa "new normal" at pagbagon ng bansa mula sa pinsala ng COVID-19 pandemic, dapat maging prayoridad ang pag-angat sa kakayahan ng mga mag-aaral pagdating sa math at science, ayon kay Senador Win Gatchalian. Para kay Gatchalian na siyang Chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, ang kakayahan ng mga mag-aaral sa math at science ay isang pundasyon sa inobasyon—isang mahalagang aspeto sa pagbangon ng bansa mula sa pangkalusugang krisis at paghahanda para sa anumang krisis na susuungin pa ng bansa sa hinaharap. Matatandaang hindi naging maganda ang resulta ng 2019 Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS), kung saan lumahok ang mga mag-aaral ng bansa mula sa ika-apat na baitang. Labing siyam (19) na porsyento lamang ang marunong ng basic math habang labing-tatlong (13) porsyento naman ang nagpakita ng limitadong kaalaman sa mga pangunahing konsepto at impormasyon pagdating sa science. Sa 2019 Southeast Asia Primary Learning Metrics (SEA-PLM) naman, labing-pitong (17) porsyento lamang ng mga mag-aaral sa ika-limang baitang ang may sapat na kaalaman sa math upang magpatuloy sa high school. Sa 2018 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), matatandaang Pilipinas ang nakatanggap ng pangalawang pinakamababang marka pagdating sa math at science. Bagama't kasalukuyang nirerepaso ng Department of Education (DepEd) ang K to 12 curriculum, binigyang diin ni Gatchalian na kailangan ding iangat ang kalidad ng mga guro at i-resolba ang mga isyu sa "spiral progression approach" na mandato ng Enhanced Basic Education Act of 2013 (Republic Act No. 10533). Sa ilalim ng spiral progression approach, maraming mga paksa at konsepto ang inaaral ng mga estudyante kaya naman nagiging mabigat ang nilalaman ng curriculum o congested. Para sa ilan, hamon ang tinatawag na congested curriculum para makapagturo ng mas malalim ang mga guro at makapag focus ang mga mag-aaral sa mga core academic subjects, tulad na lang ng math at science. Sa isang workshop na inorganisa ni Gatchalian sa tulong ng non-government organization na Synergeia Foundation, lumalabas na kakaunti o kaya ay walang guro ang sanay na ituro ang lahat ng sangay ng isang subject. Isinusulong ni Gatchalian ang Senate Bill No. 2152 o ang Teacher Education Excellence Act upang i-angat ang kalidad ng edukasyon at pagsasanay ng mga guro. Sa ilalim ng naturang panukala, patatatagin ang Teacher Education Council (TEC) upang maging mas maigting ang ugnayan sa pagitan ng DepEd, Commission on Higher Education (CHED), at Professional Regulation Commission (PRC). 