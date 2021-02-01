Press Release

July 21, 2021 'Roused from the dead, what mutated variant is new car inspection scheme?' - Recto The unpopular private motor vehicle inspection scheme has been "roused from the dead," and Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto is asking government to explain to the public "what variant it has set loose." "It has been put into a coma upon orders of Malacañang. Now it appears that it has mutated into something else," Recto said. He called on the government to explain to car owners the "specs of this new order from the Land Transportation Office (LTO), whose endorsement of the Private Motor Vehicle Inspection Center (PMVIC) services seems to border on the mandatory." "Ang pakiusap lang po natin sa ating mga kaibigan sa LTO at DOTR ay ipaliwanag ang pangangailangan nito at ipakita ang legal na batayan kung bakit binuhay nila ang ganitong programa," Recto said. "Specifically, has the revival of the mothballed PMVIC scheme been given a go-signal by the Office of the President?" Recto asked, citing the fact that it was the same office which suspended its implementation. Recto said the LTO should also demonstrate to the public that the scheme "will not result in long lines, longer processing time, and longer travel time to faraway PMVIC sites." "If a car owner will opt for an inspection done by the LTO, are the facilities of the latter adequate? Is this option available all the time, so they will not be shepherded to private testing centers?" he said. In a Memorandum Circular No. MC-SC-2021-02 dated July 5, 2021 and published in newspapers, the DOTR sets the guidelines for LTO to only accept Motor Vehicle Inspection Reports from PMVICs in their designated areas. "Ang ibig po bang sabihin nito, ang isang LTO district office ay may katambal na suking PMVIC at kailangan po bang mag-detour sa PMVIC bago magpa-rehistro?" Recto said. He said LTO should also clearly specify the scope of the inspection, and the fees for each. Recto warns that if this rule is mishandled by the DOTR, "it may tarnish whatever legacy the present administration is trying to build in the transportation sector." "To its credit, airports, seaports and railways are being built and completed. Why contaminate a nice report card by forcefully ramming a scheme, which as presented, breeds confusion and complications?" Recto said. "There is no debate as to the need to allow only roadworthy vehicles on our highways. Lahat tayo agree doon," he said. "But to blame every road accident on poorly maintained vehicles in marketing PMVICs not only absolves the culpability of reckless drivers but also the failure of government to build safe roads," Recto said. "Kahit F1 team pa ang maintenance ng Vios mo, pero may underpass na walang ilaw, barriers na hipan lang talsik na at nakakalitong road signs, madidisgrasya ka talaga," Recto said.