Press Release

July 22, 2021 Bong Go calls for unity among party members in PDP-Laban; says senatorial slate still to be finalized as PRRD remains focused on overcoming COVID-19 pandemic Senator Christopher "Bong" Go urged members of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) to unite and further strengthen efforts in support of the Duterte administration's goal of providing a more comfortable life for all Filipinos amid these challenging times. Go said in an interview on Tuesday, July 21, while visiting fire victims in Davao City, that he hopes the situation within the party will improve now that a new group of officers has already been chosen. "Ang importante rito nakapag-national assembly, nakapili na tayo ng bagong Presidente at ng new set of officers. Ako naman po, dati na po ako national auditor na re-elect lang po ako," said Go. On Saturday, July 17, at its national assembly in Clark, Pampanga, the members of the ruling party elected Department of Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi as the next party president. President Rodrigo Duterte, as Chairman of the party, commended members of PDP-Laban for their continuing trust and confidence in helping the government lead the country towards recovery amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "We need to strengthen the party. Strengthen in the sense na kailangan po'y magkaisa at hindi po magkawatak-watak," said the Senator, adding that he is willing to step up as mediator between factions within the party if necessary. "Ako, I am willing to be the mediator dito. Kung kakailanganin pong magpagitna ako for the sake of the unity of the party ay willing po ako magpagitna dito sa PDP. Lalung-lalo na po paparating na po ang filing," said Go. "Napakalakas po ng partido, majority party po ito sa Senado, sa Kongreso and even down to the local level. Madami pong miyembro, mahigit isang daang libong miyembro po ito. Sayang po ang partido kapag nagkawatak-watak po at hindi nagkaisa," he added. Go also warned his fellow PDP-Laban members not to squander the gains made in the past years in building a strong political party that continues to instill positive change in the country as promised by the President. "'Yung partidong ito ay maliit lang po ito halos isang jeep lang po ito, ngayon po isang katutak na bus na po ang partido. Huwag ho nating sayangin 'yung ating paglalakbay. Ito po ang tumulong kay Pangulong Duterte, nagluklok sa kanya bilang presidente," Go pointed out. "Sana po, as part of the continuity ng ating gobyerno ay maging malaki at malakas pa rin po ang PDP-Laban... Sana magkaisa po 'yung mga miyembro... ayaw ko pong magkaroon pa ng faction, mas gusto ko pong tawagin itong solid na partido," he added. Meanwhile, Go clarified that while many senate aspirants have signified their intent to be part of the administration slate for the 2022 senatorial elections, the list has not been finalized yet. "Mayroon pong mga siyam na cabinet members, mayroon pong mga re-electionist, at mayroon din pong mga come-backing senators na gusto pong luminya sa ating mahal na Pangulo. At mayroon din pong mga baguhang pangalan na gusto pong sumama sa Senate slate ng ating mahal na Pangulo," Go said in a separate statement. "As of now, wala pa pong final list. 'Yung inilabas ni Governor Evardone, ay initial list lang po iyon base sa mga diskusyon with the party members," he added. Go assured that President Duterte will choose his candidates well in line with the vision of continuing the positive change that the current administration has worked hard for the past years. "Sa aking personal na opinyon, pipili si Pangulong Duterte ng mga kandidato na naka-linya sa legislative agenda na hangaring maipagpatuloy yung mga magagandang pagbabago na nasimulan ng ating mahal na Pangulong Duterte," he said. "At higit sa lahat, pipiliin niya 'yung mga taong inuuna parati ang kapakanan ng taumbayan at yung intensyon na makapagserbisyo lalo sa sambayanang Pilipino," he stressed. Go however reiterated that the focus now of the President and his administration is on strengthening COVID-19 response and economic recovery measures. "Ngunit sa ngayon, naka-focus po kami ni Pangulong Duterte sa COVID-19 response at economic recovery measures. Ito muna ang pagtuunan natin ng pansin. Bakuna muna, bago ang politika," he said.