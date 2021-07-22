Late Cebu governor Osmeña led economic Ceboom: Pangilinan

SENATOR Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan expressed his deepest sympathies to the family of the late Cebu Governor Lito Osmeña, who passed away on Monday at age 88.

"Taos-pusong pakikiramay sa mga naulila at sa mga mahal sa buhay ni dating Cebu governor Lito Osmena," said Pangilinan.

"I pray for your comfort and strength as you deal with the sorrow from the passing of the former governor," he added.

Pangilinan said Osmeña will be best remembered for leading Cebu province's economic boom, which earned the tag "Ceboom" during his term as governor from 1988 to 1992, and the quality of his leadership.

"Ang tagumpay na tinatamasa ngayon ng Cebu ay bunga ng pagsisikap ng dating gobernador," he said.

Osmeña threw his hat into the national political arena when he ran as Fidel Ramos's vice president in 1992, but he lost to Joseph Estrada.

Ramos appointed Osmeña as his chief economic adviser and chairperson of the Presidential Committee on Flagship Programs.

In 1998, he ran for president under Probinsiya Muna Development Initiative (PROMDI) but he lost anew to Estrada.